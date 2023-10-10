Highlights Ciaran Clark has signed a short-term contract with Stoke City, bringing his experience and know-how to the team's defense.

Ciaran Clark is confident that Stoke City can still have a positive season as he signed a deal with the club until the end of the campaign.

Ciaran Clark signs for Stoke City

It had been suggested a few weeks ago that the Potters could move for Clark, who is a free agent after leaving Newcastle United in the summer.

And, it has now been confirmed, as the club announced on their official site that the centre-back had agreed terms on a short-term contract.

What has Ciaran Clark said after his move to Stoke?

The Ireland international is someone that the fans will be aware of, as he has spent his career in English football, starting out with Aston Villa before moving to the Magpies, and he had a loan spell with Sheffield United in the previous campaign.

Clark won promotion with the Blades, so he will bring know-how and experience to the defence, which is crucial given the injuries that Stoke have had.

Of course, Clark will need time to get up to full match fitness, but he explained to the club’s media that he is ready to make an impact, as he insists the team can climb the Championship table.

“I’ve missed the feeling of being in the dressing room and preparing week-to-week for Saturdays. I worked hard throughout pre-season and have kept myself in good shape since, so I am keen to get out there with the lads over the next couple of weeks, as the feeling of those sessions is something you can’t replicate alone. With the quality of players we have, if we find some consistency, I believe we can go on and have a good season.”

Is this a good signing for Stoke?

We know the injury situation for Alex Neil at the back is a concern, and you can understand why he has made the decision to sanction the transfer for Clark.

The left-footer is someone who will not need time to adapt, as he has played at this level, including last season, and he knows what’s required to be successful. So, on a short-term deal this makes a lot of sense.

The major concern is just how long Clark will need to get up to speed, as whilst he has said he’s stayed in good shape, the reality is that he has played just 57 minutes of football in 2023.

Therefore, there will need to be patience, but Neil clearly feels Clark will be able to contribute before the January window.

What next for Stoke City?

It’s been a hugely disappointing start to the season for the Potters, as they sit just one place and two points above the relegation zone after 11 games.

Even though patience was going to be required due to the wholesale changes that took place in the window, the fans would rightly have expected more at this stage.

Clark signing indicates the board are still backing Neil, but he will be aware that this alarming run of form needs to end quickly.

Stoke are back in action after the international break when Neil takes on former club Sunderland at the Bet365 Stadium on October 21.