Iheanacho's strong performances this season have attracted interest from Inter Milan.

Leicester face a big decision regarding Iheanacho's future as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Leicester City will demand at least £15 million for striker Kelechi Iheanacho in January.

Iheanacho remained at the King Power Stadium this summer following the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League, despite being linked with the likes of Roma, Everton and Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old, who joined the club from Manchester City for £25 million in 2017, has enjoyed a strong start to the season, scoring five goals in 13 appearances in all competitions, including three in his last three league games.

However, Iheanacho is said to be attracting interest from Inter Milan ahead of the January transfer window, and with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, Leicester would be facing a big decision should the Italian giants make an offer.

The Foxes currently sit top of the table after winning 10 of their first 11 league games, and they are already 10 points clear of third-placed Preston North End.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he expects Leicester to wait and see what offers they receive for Iheanacho before making a decision, and he believes the Foxes will demand at least £15 million for the striker.

"Inter Milan are the latest club to be running the rule over Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho," Palmer said.

"Leicester sit top of the Championship, and Iheanacho has scored three goals in his last three games.

"Leicester have a decision to make over the Nigerian international, he's still earning Premier League wages, and his contract is up in the summer.

"If Leicester were to offer him a new contract, do they see him in their plans in the Premier League?

"If they weren't to get promoted, they could be stuck with a player in the Championship on huge wages for another year.

"I believe Leicester will wait to see what offers they get for the player with his contract up next season.

"It won't be what they could have got had he gone this summer, but I think Leicester will be looking for £15 million plus, or they may take a view to keep him until the end of the season and get promoted and see where they are then.

"For anything less than £10 million, apart from offloading his salary, anyone decent they would look to replace him with would cost more than that."

Should Leicester City sell Kelechi Iheanacho in January?

It is a big dilemma facing Leicester in January over Iheanacho's future.

Iheanacho has starred for the Foxes in the Championship so far this season, and keeping hold of him until the end of the campaign would be a huge boost to their promotion hopes.

The striker has proven his ability in the Premier League previously, so he would also be a useful asset for Leicester should they secure a return to the top flight.

However, the Foxes will be reluctant to lose Iheanacho for free this summer, and unless he puts pen-to-paper on an extension, they could consider cashing in on him in January.

Leicester have a number of strong options in the forward areas, including Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka and Tom Cannon, but it would certainly be a blow if Iheanacho was to depart.