EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes winger Jack Clarke will leave Sunderland in January following the sacking of head coach Tony Mowbray.

The Black Cats surprisingly parted company with Mowbray on Monday night, with the 60-year-old departing after just over 15 months in charge.

Mowbray arrived at the Stadium of Light last August, replacing Alex Neil after his move to Stoke City, and he guided his side to the play-offs last season, where they were beaten by Luton Town in the semi-finals.

Sunderland had made a strong start to this campaign, but their form has declined in recent weeks, winning just two of their last nine games, prompting the board into action.

Mowbray's exit has led to fears over the future of Clarke, with the winger's agent, Ian Harte, revealing his shock at the news on social media.

Clarke was the subject of significant transfer interest this summer, with Burnley having four bids rejected, the last of which was in excess of £10 million, and, according to Football Insider, the Clarets remain keen ahead of the January transfer window, along with Brentford.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding start to the season, scoring 10 goals and providing one assist in 20 appearances so far.

Sunderland currently sit ninth in the Championship table, just three points from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, with Mike Dodds in caretaker charge for the game.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Palmer: Clarke will leave Sunderland in January

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he expects Sunderland to cash in on Clarke in January.

"The departure of Tony Mowbray from Sunderland will cast doubts on the futures of several of the young players who thrived under him," Palmer said.

"One such player is Jack Clarke, who flourished under Mowbray after losing his way.

"Clarke was the subject of several offers in the summer which were turned down as the offer was not believed to be the amount that Sunderland were looking for.

"He is one player who I believe will leave in January as this is the model that the club are adopting - buy young players as cheap as possible, develop and move them on for a profit.

"Mowbray was against this, he wanted a balance of youth and experience and the opportunity to take the club further than last year's play-offs, he wanted to get them promoted to the Premier League."

Clarke will be disappointed by Mowbray's exit

As Palmer says, Clarke thrived under Mowbray's guidance, and the winger will no doubt be disappointed to see him depart.

Mowbray's exit could make Sunderland more vulnerable to losing Clarke in January, but much will depend on the appointment of the next manager.

The likes of Kieran McKenna, Will Still, Julien Sable and Kim Hellberg have all been linked with the vacancy, and the club could convince Clarke to stay if they get the next appointment right.

Given his outstanding form this season, it seems certain there will be interest in Clarke in January, but the Black Cats will be incredibly reluctant to allow him to leave as they look to secure another top six finish.