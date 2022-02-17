“I begin to wonder” – Stoke City fan pundit reacts as Potters player seals temporary exit

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City have confirmed that Tom Edwards has headed back out of the club on loan, linking up with New York Red Bulls once again.

Edwards, 23, spent time in the MLS on loan in 2021 and has returned to New York Red Bulls again for 2022, having played 28 times for them last term.

Michael O’Neill has given Edwards’ temporary exit the green-light once more, with the right-back returning and not featuring for the Potters over the MLS off-season – although that’s partly down to injury.

FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit, Ben Rowley, offered his thoughts after Edwards’ exit was confirmed, detailing how he was surprised at how willingly he was let go.

“It’s a bit strange with Tom Edwards,” Ben explained. “We’ve not got many right-backs, I’d say Tommy Smith is our only decent out-and-out right-back and he’s out of contract in the summer.

“I thought that, having come back in the winter, Tom Edwards would’ve been given at least a chance, but apparently not. He seems happy in New York and they wanted him back.”

O’Neill is looking to put Stoke back into the play-off mix in the Championship on the back of Edwards’ move out of the club.

Performance levels have improved after a switch to 4-3-3, which has seen Ben Wilmot move out to right-back in the process given Stoke’s lack of options out there.

The level Wilmot is playing at might have contributed to Edwards’ move, according to Ben, who does have hopes the academy graduate can return to the Potters and have an impact in the future.

He continued: “We’ve been playing Ben Wilmot in the right-back role in the last few weeks and it seems to have gone well, so maybe Stoke are happy with that.

“I do wonder whether he (Edwards) has a future longer-term, but maybe it’s a case of (Michael) O’Neill not being happy with his character or something like that. There have been questions over that in the past, but hopefully it’s not that because he’s a good player.

“I’d like to see him given a go, but with him going out on loan again, I begin to wonder.”