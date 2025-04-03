This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United will be hoping to be a Premier League club when the Championship season ends in early May, and despite not knowing what division they will be in, the transfer rumours are already beginning to flow.

Players such as Norwich City's Borja Sainz have been touted as summer targets for the Blades, and that is even if they do not return to the top flight of English football, such is the ambition of new owners COH Sports.

There have been some surprise names banded about though in recent weeks, with one of those being a former United academy graduate.

Regan Slater linked with Sheffield United return but transfer expectations quashed

As per a report from SportsBoom, Sheffield United are one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on the situation of midfielder Regan Slater, currently at Hull City.

The 25-year-old signed for the Tigers in January 2022, departing Bramall Lane having played just the three times in all competitions for United after graduating from their academy, and in the last few years he's developed into becoming a Championship stalwart.

That included winning Hull's Player of the Year award for 2022-23, but despite being a regular starter for most of the season at the MKM Stadium, in recent weeks, Slater has been out of the starting 11 more than he's been in it.

And FLW's Blades fan pundit Jimmy - of The Blades Ramble YouTube channel - does not think that Slater is a worthwhile target this summer to improve the squad, although he has acknowledged the smallest of possibilities of a return if United do not get promoted.

"Regan Slater - a Blade, came through the academy, really pleased to see him doing so well in the Championship with Hull," Jimmy told FLW.

"I appreciate he's been in and out of their first-team - it wouldn't make sense to me as a signing, I don't think there'll be much in this rumour to be honest.

"We're pretty stacked in central midfield when everyone's fit, of course that could change in the summer and it would be completely dependent on what league we're in.

"I could see it as a potential signing if we're a Championship side next season, but I don't honestly think he gets ahead of Vini Souza, Oli Arblaster, Sydie Peck, Tom Davies - I just can't see it unfortunately.

"Best of luck to Regan, but I don't think he'll be on our shortlist this summer."

Regan Slater is talented but he does not improve Sheffield United's engine room

There will always be a soft spot for any academy graduates that have made it in professional football, so with that in mind, Slater would be well-received at Bramall Lane - but you get the feeling he's not good enough for where the club want to be.

If Sheffield United keep up their current form, then they'll be a Premier League club next season, and that is a level that is perhaps now beyond Slater's capabilities.

Other clubs that have been linked to the 25-year-old, such as Stoke City and Derby County, could be more realistic destinations for the midfielder if he is to depart Hull this summer, given that he's been in and out of Ruben Selles' starting 11 since early February.