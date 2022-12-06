“I am very happy here” – Hull City first-teamer sets out stance following summer arrival

Hull City attacker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has confirmed he’s happy at the MKM Stadium and is loving English football already, as he spoke to Yeni Safak.

The 21-year-old looked set to be an integral part of Shota Arveladze’s plans during the early stages of the season when he started in the Tigers’ opening four league games of 2022/23, but has been ruled out of action with an injury setback since then.

He may have only scored once in 12 league appearances – but the Iranian showed some promising signs during his loan spell with the East Yorkshire outfit during the second half of last term and he will be frustrated he hasn’t been able to make more of an impact because of that.

Still having plenty of time to make an impact though, he’s surely a man Liam Rosenior, Acun Ilicali and Tan Kesler will be keen to keep hold of during the January transfer window and beyond.

And at 21, he’s only likely to get better with more domestic and international experience under his belt.

Despite not enjoying the most successful time at the MKM Stadium so far, Sayyadmanesh remains content with life in Yorkshire and is not regretting his decision to play in England.

He said: “I performed well in Zorya. After that, many offers came from different countries.

“Hull City was one of them. First we talked to our club president. It was a good meeting. Then my transfer took place.

“I already love English football. I am very happy here. For me, it was good that I transferred to Hull City”.

The Verdict:

The 21-year-old certainly looks like a real talent and his versatility will only help both Rosenior and himself.

Giving Rosenior the option to make tactical tweaks because of his ability to play in multiple positions, it should also enable the player to win more first-team minutes and that will be important considering the number of first-teamers there are at the MKM Stadium.

Although Ilicali should be commended for his commitment to the Tigers, making several additions during the summer transfer window, he probably recruited too many players in the end and it will be down to Rosenior to trim the squad.

If the ex-Derby County boss can cut down the numbers, that will only help to create a better team spirit and allow Rosenior to provide Sayyadmanesh with more game minutes, two factors that would work in the Iranian’s favour.

He must be gutted to have missed out on the World Cup – because his national team enjoyed some magical moments in Qatar despite their exit in the group stages. The 21-year-old needs to use this disappointment as fuel to go on and make a real impact at a domestic level when he returns.