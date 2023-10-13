Highlights Reading fans are desperate for new ownership and a fresh start, as the club is currently struggling both on and off the pitch.

William Storey, linked to buying the club, may struggle to complete the deal due to his past failures with Sunderland and Coventry City. There are reportedly other interested parties from the US who may be more successful.

Fans want transparent and committed owners who can stabilize the club and communicate effectively, as current owner Dai Yongge is driving the club into the ground.

Reading fans are desperately searching for updates around the future of their club and with good reason.

Now in Sky Bet League One, the Royals find themselves in the bottom three of the third tier table after the opening quarter of the campaign, with a points deduction hardly helping their cause.

Indeed, it looks as though there's a long season ahead as they bid to avoid another drop, into the fourth tier, but the real battle is away from the pitch given the situation in the boardroom.

Fans want to see owner Dai Yongge leave the club, and for someone new with fresh ideas of how to get them out of trouble, but who it is that comes in remains to be seen.

Writing for the BBC, Radio Berkshire sports editor Tim Dellor has reported that he thinks that William Storey, linked with buying the football club, could well struggle to actually get the deal done - as was the case with both Sunderland and Coventry City.

Indeed, Dellor writes:

"I am told there are several more attractive interested parties from the US."

In what could be a positive update for Reading fans, and how they need some of that at the moment.

Storey unfortunately comes with the Sunderland and Coventry history, as well as a short-lived sponsorship of the Haas F1 team with his Rich Energy drink, and many may well want to see someone with less baggage arriving at Reading, especially given the fact that Dai Yongge is currently driving the club into the ground.

Reading need a fresh start

It's hardly the work of a genius to say that Reading need new ownership and need it quick, with the way the club is currently hurtling down the leagues and also financially into the mire.

Fans of the club are not asking for much in truth, they just want to see owners whose intentions are transparent, whose communications are clear, and who are genuinely in it for the long haul, because that is what they are facing at the moment.

Ruben Selles and his players will feel as though they have enough about them to get away from trouble this year in League One, but all the off the pitch happenings are obviously going to unsettle results on the pitch, that is only natural.

Right now, then, Storey is one of the more prominent names linked with the reins and to take over from Yongge, but it sounds as though it is quite possible that other parties will be more successful in getting the gig.

A number of US groups sounds promising enough from Dellor, and his comments suggest that some of them could indeed provide the answer that Reading need to their ownership conundrum, but ultimately actions speak louder than words and Royals fans will keep the jury fully out until the new owners put their money where their mouth is.

First things first, though, and that is that Yongge needs to move on as soon as possible.