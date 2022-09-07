“I am surprised Arsenal let him go” – Rotherham United fan pundit reacts to Gunners player’s start at the Millers

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rotherham United have been a yo-yo club over the last few campaigns, dropping down to League One before bouncing straight back up to the Championship.

By now, Paul Warne has likely grown sick and tired of the club not staying in one division and will be desperate to keep the Millers in the second tier for a prolonged stint if he can this time around. If he can manage the feat, then it will only add to his long list of achievements with the club so far.

In order to try and keep the side in the Championship for as long as possible, he has got to work recruiting well over the summer for his team. One such name that he did manage to bring in – even if only on a short-term deal – has been Brooke Norton-Cuffy of Arsenal. The youngster has joined the club on a deal until the end of the current campaign.

Having previously played for Lincoln in League One, the Millers will be aware of the defender and after seeing flashes of his brilliance in the third tier, they have decided to give him a shot at Championship football. So far, the decision has really paid off, with the 18-year-old looking like one of the best players on the field in his three league outings so far.

It’s led to plenty of praise for Rotherham’s Football League World fan pundit Tom Eyre who has made some bold claims after the wing-back. Apart from labelling the youngster as a ‘top, top player,’ he was also quick to state that it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him one day lining up for both England and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Speaking about the player then, he said:”Considering Brooke Norton-Cuffy is only 18, it’s ridiculous to put in a statement. He’s extremely quick, extremely strong, extremely good on the ball, he’s got great dribbling ability, he’s got great decision making and he’s got a great cross on him.

“Honestly, watching Arsenal the other day, I am surprised Arsenal let him go because he’d be a great asset at right-back even for them. I think he’s a top, top player who will one day play for England, at least in the Premier League if not for England.

“He’s a fantastic, fantastic footballer. We’re lucky to have him and just watch him before he gets to the big time. Exciting to see how he cracks on now and yeah he’s a fantastic player who everyone should keep their eyes on.”

The Verdict

Brooke Norton-Cuffy does look like one of the brightest young talents about right now and all of this praise from Tom is only further proving the matter.

The 18-year-old is already making waves in the EFL in spite of his age, so imagine just how good he could be in a few years time. He took the third tier in his stride and has made the jump up to the Championship – which does faze some players, many of who are older than him – with ease too it appears.

He does look like he has the potential to end up being one of the best in his position in the EFL if he stays there and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him used in the Premier League in some capacity at some point. It is easy to get carried away with young, homegrown talents but Norton-Cuffy is backing it up with superb showings so far.

If he can maintain this kind of form over a full season, Rotherham have a real asset on their hands here.