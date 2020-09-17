‘I am suitably underwhelmed’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to potential player arrival

Middlesbrough are close to completing the signing of PAOK Thessaloniki forward Chuba Akpom, according to On Sports.

Boro are in the market for a new striker, after Neil Warnock recently revealed that the club are on the lookout for a new centre-forward to provide competition for Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher.

After seeing a move for free-agent Yaya Sanogo break down, another former Arsenal forward looks set to be on his way to the Riverside, in the form of Chuba Akpom.

Akpom joined PAOK Thessaloniki from Arsenal in the summer of 2018, and he has since scored 14 goals in 54 league appearances for the Greek side.

In 2019/20, the 24-year-old scored nine goals in 37 appearances across all competitions, including one goal in the UEFA Champions League.

According to On Sports, though, Boro are now close to completing the signing of Akpom, for a reported fee of around €3million.

Plenty of Middlesbrough fans have been reacting to the speculation linking Akpom with a move to the Riverside, with the striker’s impending arrival dividing their opinions.

On one hand, Akpom has failed to score on a regular basis in England before, but he’s been given a new lease of life in Greece and has certainly found his form over there.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to this potential arrival…

We haven’t got the tatie lads — Kevin Hughff (@kevinvanhughff) September 16, 2020

Well I am suitably underwhelmed. Let’s hope the scouting has seen something we haven’t seen from him in previous seasons. — David (@DavidLawrenceOK) September 16, 2020

Why does nobody else want him I wonder. — Bob (@BobP9000) September 16, 2020

He works hard but don't think he will bag more than 10-12 goals in the season. As long as Ashley Fletcher turns up for you guys, should be fine. One player you should have kept was Adam Reach. — Aidan (@sonof_wenger) September 16, 2020

6 goals a season incoming 👍 — Lewis Middleton (@Lewi123) September 16, 2020

Really hope this lad does well but this is a reality check for Boro fans. 31 goals in 137 career games, in and out of sides playing Championship football or lower. Could develop into a player capable of scoring 20+ goals this season but more likely he’ll rotate with other CFs — Kevin Graham (@webblyhead) September 16, 2020

Let's give him a chance before writing him off for christ sake.. — Drew Stevo (@andrewstevo39) September 16, 2020

20 goals a season. Nailed on. — Love Boro (@enivedllihp1) September 16, 2020

If it pulls off we just need the creative midfielder to feed the strikers maybe the loan market or frees can help. But 2.8 isn't bad to be fair. — scotte (@scottecunno16) September 16, 2020