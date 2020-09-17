Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘I am suitably underwhelmed’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to potential player arrival

Published

9 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough are close to completing the signing of PAOK Thessaloniki forward Chuba Akpom, according to On Sports.

Boro are in the market for a new striker, after Neil Warnock recently revealed that the club are on the lookout for a new centre-forward to provide competition for Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher.

After seeing a move for free-agent Yaya Sanogo break down, another former Arsenal forward looks set to be on his way to the Riverside, in the form of Chuba Akpom.

Akpom joined PAOK Thessaloniki from Arsenal in the summer of 2018, and he has since scored 14 goals in 54 league appearances for the Greek side.

In 2019/20, the 24-year-old scored nine goals in 37 appearances across all competitions, including one goal in the UEFA Champions League.

According to On Sports, though, Boro are now close to completing the signing of Akpom, for a reported fee of around €3million.

Plenty of Middlesbrough fans have been reacting to the speculation linking Akpom with a move to the Riverside, with the striker’s impending arrival dividing their opinions.

On one hand, Akpom has failed to score on a regular basis in England before, but he’s been given a new lease of life in Greece and has certainly found his form over there.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to this potential arrival…


