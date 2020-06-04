‘I am stunned by this decision’ – Sheffield Wednesday pull trigger over player deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly triggered a one-year extension in Joey Pelupessy’s contract, extending the midfielder’s stay at the club until at least next summer.

A significant number of Wednesday players are set to become free agents at the end of the month but Pelupessy’s agent has told the Sheffield Star that the club have triggered an extension in the midfielder’s deal.

The 27-year-old has been little more than a bit-part player this term, featuring just 17 times for Garry Monk’s side.

It appears the Wednesday boss sees a role for Pelupessy moving forward but was it the right decision to trigger the contract extension?

We asked our FLW writers for their verdict…

George Dagless

I’m staggered.

He’s not had the best of times at Wednesday since joining and fans have often hammered him so this is likely a deal that few supporters are going to get behind.

To me, it suggests that there isn’t going to be much in terms of new players coming into the club this summer, and they’re trying to keep their squad as intact as possible.

Pelupessy might be able to prove a point next season but he’s got a lot of people to win over – at least he has some support within the club to try and use as a springboard.

George Harbey

I think it’s a smart move to keep hold of Pelupessy as Monk continues to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The midfielder has had his critics over the course of the season but he has been a key player under various managers and adds real balance and stability to the midfield.

If they play a creative midfielder like Barry Bannan alongside him next season then Wednesday could thrive, as Pelupessy’s best traits are to sit back and get stuck into tackles.

You’re always best off activating options on players if you get the chance, too, as if he doesn’t hit the ground running next year, then they could even a demand a fee for him if Monk decides to get rid, rather than lose him for free.

Jacob Potter

I am stunned at this decision.

Pelupessy has barely featured this season for Sheffield Wednesday, and he’s not going to be getting into the starting XI anytime soon in my eyes.

Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo are much better options to have for Garry Monk, and surely the club’s supporters would rather see a younger player from the academy ranks coming through to save money on wages?

Especially with the likes of Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox out of contract in the summer, surely the Owls should be spending the money from Pelupessy’s wages on their contract offers instead?

I’m bemused by this, and I think it’s a complete waste of time and money by Sheffield Wednesday.