Pundit Ian Holloway believes Alex Neil deserved more time at Stoke City.

Neil was dismissed by the Potters earlier this month following a run of four consecutive defeats, bringing to an end his 15-month tenure at the club.

The Scotsman led Stoke to a disappointing 16th-placed finish in the Championship last season, and despite bringing in 19 new players this summer, he could not turn around their fortunes.

Steven Schumacher, who guided Plymouth Argyle to the League One title last season, has made the move from Home Park to take over as the Potters' new head coach.

The 39-year-old's first game in charge will be against Millwall at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, and he revealed that the opportunity to join the club was too good to turn down.

"It feels great. It's obviously a huge opportunity for myself. I'm very grateful for the chance. When John Coates and Ricky Martin told me about what their vision was for the club and what their plan was, it felt like an opportunity I wanted to take. I was obviously leaving a club as well where I've had a real connection and loved working there, but this, for me, is the next step in my career and I'm really looking forward to it," Schumacher told the club's official YouTube channel.

Stoke picked up an excellent point in the 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns under caretaker manager Paul Gallagher last time out, but they are now without a win in their last eight games, and they currently sit 19th in the table, three points clear of the bottom three.

Holloway: Alex Neil deserved more time at Stoke

Holloway criticised Stoke for their decision to part company with Neil, and he believes that Schumacher will begin his reign with a draw against Millwall on Saturday.

"I am shocked at how easily owners think you can take off one jumper, put on another and you'll be warmer (Stoke owners changing managers). It doesn't make sense. You need to be given time in football to change anything, you have to be given patience, and you have to be given complete control. But clubs don't like doing that anymore," Holloway said.

"The more people you have above you, the more difficult it becomes to build a relationship with the owners. That's what is going wrong with football. That's why we're seeing so many changes. The owners aren't committing to the manager and their relationship isn't what it should be.

"How many of the players were bought by the management? How much does Peter Coates do now? Is it his son, or someone else? It must be so hard for the manager to build a relationship with the owner. If your relationship is being undermined, you have no chance.

"I feel for Millwall, losing John Berylson and then with Gary Rowett leaving. I really do feel for them, they are an example of what having a great relationship can do. Unfortunately, they missed out on the play-offs on the last day and it must have felt horrible for them.

"I can see this game ending in a draw. I think it will be Stoke 0-0 Millwall."

What next for Stoke City?

It is understandable why Holloway believes Stoke should have stuck with Neil, but in truth, he had been at the club long enough to make an impact, and there was little sign of progress.

Schumacher led Plymouth to the League One title last season, despite operating on a significantly smaller budget than many of their promotion rivals, and the Pilgrims have made a strong start to life back in the Championship, so he is an incredibly exciting appointment for the Potters.

Many managers have found it tough at Stoke since their relegation from the Premier League in 2018, but there is hope that brighter days will be ahead under Schumacher.