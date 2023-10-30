Highlights Bristol City part ways with Nigel Pearson after a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City, surprising many given his previous success at the club.

The club is considering potential replacements in John Eustace, Nathan Jones, and Gary Rowett, all free agents with good credentials.

Despite being just five points off a play-off spot, Bristol City may be looking to upgrade and take a risk with a new manager to boost their promotion chances.

Bristol City are searching for a new manager following the surprising decision to part ways with Nigel Pearson.

The 60-year-old was in charge for over three years, having initially joined in February 2021.

He oversaw 19th, 17th and 14th place finishes in his three campaigns in charge of the club, but has left after a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Robins are 15th in the Championship table, just five points behind the play-off places after 14 games.

According to Sky Sports, the Bristol club are considering the potential appointments of John Eustace, Nathan Jones or Gary Rowett.

The trio are all currently out of work and available as free agents, which should boost their chances of hiring one of them.

Who should Bristol City appoint to replace Nigel Pearson?

Carlton Palmer is not too surprised to see Pearson depart City, but is shocked by the timing.

However, he feels any of the linked trio would make for a good appointment, highlighting Eustace as the one with perhaps the most potential to succeed in the long run.

“Bristol City part company with Nigel Pearson, they sit 15th in the Championship having lost four times in their last six games,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Given Nigel’s outburst about his contract situation I’m not surprised about his departure.

“But I am shocked at the decision to relieve Nigel of his duties 14 games into the season, only five points off a play-off spot and, also [given] the job he has done since arriving at the club in February 2021 on a short-term contract.

“Three names that have been linked with the job are Gary Rowett, Nathan Jones and John Eustace.

“All would be good appointments in my opinion.

“John Eustace has a very, very bright future ahead of him as a manager and would certainly be someone I would be keen to appoint before he is undoubtedly snapped up.”

Where are Bristol City in the Championship table?

Defeat to Cardiff on Saturday was a big blow to City supporters given the intense rivalry with the Bluebirds.

However, not many expected it to result in the dismissal of Pearson who has received praise for the work he has done at Ashton Gate in recent years.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Bristol City player in the 2023/24 squad

Pearson’s former assistant Curtis Fleming has been placed in charge of the team on a temporary basis until a permanent appointment is made.

Fleming could oversee their next league game, with the Robins set to host bottom side Sheffield Wednesday on 4 November.

Should Bristol City have sacked Nigel Pearson?

Two defeats in a row did see Bristol City slide down the table, but it is still so condensed that two wins would see them shoot right back up, so it’s not like this move has been made in a panic.

Given the names linked with replacing the veteran coach, perhaps this is an opportunistic move to try upgrade on Pearson.

Eustace and Rowett are both just recently available managers that could inject a breath of fresh air into the club.

So gambling on a change of manager might be the risk the Robins are willing to take to try and boost their promotion chances.