“I am really concerned actually” – Bolton Wanderers fan pundit reacts amid current rut

Bolton Wanderers are stuttering at the moment in the league and will need to sort that out as soon as they can if they still want to be challenging for promotion this season.

Many expected them to be in the play-off race this year and though they are far from out of it, current form in the league is not good enough.

Ian Evatt will be looking to spark change in the near future, then, but what’s the mood like among the fanbase?

To find out, we asked FLW’s Bolton fan pundit Oliver Jacques whether he was worried about current form and this is what he said.

“Yeah, definitely. I am really concerned actually. I’ve been to quite a few away games this season and recently it has concerned me, I don’t think we’ve been good for the best part of two months.

“I feel like when we have won games we’ve we’ve won from behind or it’s been a last minute winner, or we’ve been slightly lucky. We’ve not played well in general over the 90 and then obviously, the defeats are disappointing. Without being disrespectful, we’ve lost to some teams that we should be beating.

“So yeah, it’s concerning. January is going to be massive. It will be the difference between whether we get play-offs or not. At the moment, I could see us getting into January, maybe just in mid-table.

“I think we’ve got a difficult fixture list with Derby and Barnsley and I can’t see us picking up too many points there. I think we need to win as well on Saturday against Exeter.”

The Verdict

You can understand Oliver’s concern at the moment.

The Trotters are stuttering and if this continues a few more weeks they will suddenly really be playing catch-up towards the business end of the season.

It’s an important part of the campaign and with the fixtures set to come thick and fast, it seems fair to say the next few weeks really could make or break what Bolton are trying to achieve this season.