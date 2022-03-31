“I am not surprised” – West Brom monitoring Luton Town player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on Luton Town striker Elijah Adebayo, it was revealed earlier today.

The Football League World report exclusively revealed that the Baggies, as well as Burnley, and Huddersfield Town, are monitoring the 24-year-old ahead of the summer.

Adebayo is having a fantastic season at Kenilworth Road this campaign, scoring 14 goals and registering four assists in his 34 Championship appearances so far.

His goalscoring exploits have helped Nathan Jones’ side climb to third in the Championship table.

With that being said, we asked three of our FLW writers for their opinion on whether or not Adebayo would represent a good signing for West Brom this summer, and whether or not he was a signing that was needed by the Baggies.

Billy Mulley

I am not surprised to see interest in Elijah Adebayo as he has stepped up and has emerged as one of the best strikers in the Championship.

His physicality, ability on the ball, and knack for scoring goals makes it no surprise that a team like West Brom are monitoring the 24-year-old at Kenilworth Road, however, it would appear to be a difficult one for the Baggies to complete.

With Luton not publishing the lengths of contracts, it is difficult to determine what kind of figure it would take for the Hatters to start listening.

There is also the added complexity that Luton are third in the Championship and are chasing promotion to the Premier League, something that would ultimately cut the Baggies’ chances immediately.

The Baggies have also paid good money for Daryl Dike over the last few months, meaning it would be difficult to finance another relatively big money move.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for West Brom.

Despite the best efforts of Karlan Grant, the Baggies have largely struggled for goals when they have needed them this season, something which does seem to have hindered them in their push for a Championship play-off place.

Given his impressive return for Luton, Adebayo certainly looks as though he is someone who could be another reliable outlet in front of goal for West Brom, and his physical presence, combined with his finishing ability, could make him a good fit for Steve Bruce’s setup.

As a result, it does seem as though this is one that is worth pursuing for West Brom, although given how well Luton are doing at the minute, you wonder if Adebayo would really want to leave Kenilworth Road, especially if they turn this play-off push into promotion.

Sam Rourke

It would be a cracking signing for the Baggies, but ultimately the Hatters are going to command a hefty fee for the forward.

Adebayo has enjoyed an excellent campaign with Luton Town and has been a major reason why they are well among the promotion chasers this term, with is impressive return of 14 league goals.

He’s got age on his side and is proving what a a handful he is at this level, so it’d be a wide addition for most Championship sides.

West Brom have already brought in Daryl Dike for a considerable fee so I do question whether they have the funds available to facilitate another signing that will cost a pretty penny.

Though, with Luton well in the mix for promotion, it would be no surprise to see the former Walsall striker hang around at Kenilworth Road especially if they achieve a remarkable promotion to the top-flight.