“I am not surprised at all” – Preston North End in Liverpool talks about potential summer transfer: The verdict

Sepp van den Berg has been impressive at the back for Preston North End this season.

On a season-long loan from Liverpool, the Dutch under-21 international has featured 37 times in the Sky Bet Championship this campaign.

Set to return to his parent club in the summer, Preston boss Ryan Lowe has revealed the club are already in talks with Liverpool about bringing van den Berg back to Deepdale.

“We’re in talks with Liverpool but it’ll be down to Sepp and what he wants to do.” Lowe revealed, via PNE’s Twitter.

“I think he’ll want to find a suitable, permanent home, but I would’ve thought if he was at Liverpool next season and looking to go on loan, we’ll be in a good position.”

With that being said, we asked three of our writers whether or not Preston North End should make an attempt to sign van den Berg permanently this summer.

Marcus Ally

It doesn’t look like Sepp van den Berg has a future at Liverpool and therefore there is an opportunity for someone to snap up an improving defender.

The 20-year-old has shown his versatility and capabilities at Championship level this season and North End should definitely be exploiting their position on the player, with him currently on loan at Deepdale, to at least enquire about the possibility of taking him on permanently.

It would be a statement of intent and backing of Ryan Lowe if the Lilywhites were able to get this one over the line.

With Lowe a believer in a three at the back system, the ball playing qualities of his centre backs are important and van den Berg is a player who could slot into the back three for the long term in Lancashire.

Carla Devine

Preston should definitely be looking at signing van den Berg permanently given how well he’s done for them this season.

He has become a popular player at the club and find himself a solid position in the squad having made 37 appearances so far this season. The player would find the move an easier one having built up a relationship with the staff, players and fans too.

Although Preston currently sit mid-table in the Championship, Ryan Lowe’s side will be looking to push higher next season and be more successful. There is no doubt that van den Berg will add to this quality and help Preston push up the table.

Of course, it will be down to the player and we’ll have to see what he feels he wants to do, but for Preston it’s a move they should definitely be looking to make since they know he’s reliable and will fit into Lowe’s plans for next season.

Billy Mulley

I am not surprised at all to see Preston holding an interest over another loan move for Sepp van den Berg.

He has certainly impressed me when I’ve watched him, playing with great levels of maturity of confidence, accumulating lots of experience in the process thus far.

Physically and athletically, there is also no doubting the young defender’s ability and the fact that he is just 20 years old suggests that the sky is the ceiling for him.

He is improving at a rapid rate, and should the Lilywhites be able to secure another temporary move for him, then they can be confident of improving themselves as a collective unit.

Possessing all the required traits that an excellent defender should have, van den Berg would be an excellent re-addition at Deepdale for the 2022/23 campaign.