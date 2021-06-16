Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘I am not impressed’, ‘The bar has been set high’ – These Bristol City fans react as journalist delivers triple transfer update

8 mins ago

Bristol City are set for a very buy summer and Nigel Pearson is close to securing three deals for former Leicester City players.

Firstly, Danny Simpson is set to sign an extended deal at Ashton Gate after spending the final part of the campaign with the Robins, whilst reporter Gregor MacGregor has also revealed that, as has been reported elsewhere, Andy King and Matty James should sign.

The midfield duo are both set to be free agents in the coming weeks and it appears a move to the Robins will be close.

As well as strengthening the Robins’ options in the middle of the park, the experienced duo will also bring a winning mentality to the dressing room having secured promotion from this level in the past.

Despite that, it’s fair to say that the potential arrival of the pair, along with Simpson’s extension, prompted a mixed reaction from the fans, with some having concerns due to their age.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


