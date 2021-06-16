‘I am not impressed’, ‘The bar has been set high’ – These Bristol City fans react as journalist delivers triple transfer update

Bristol City are set for a very buy summer and Nigel Pearson is close to securing three deals for former Leicester City players.

Full-on Leicester City reunion in the works at #BristolCity! We’ve reported previously that Matty James is a key transfer target and it appears a deal is close, and for midfielder Andy King (as per @SportsPeteO). Expecting Danny Simpson’s new deal to be confirmed soon too. #LCFC — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) June 16, 2021

Firstly, Danny Simpson is set to sign an extended deal at Ashton Gate after spending the final part of the campaign with the Robins, whilst reporter Gregor MacGregor has also revealed that, as has been reported elsewhere, Andy King and Matty James should sign.

The midfield duo are both set to be free agents in the coming weeks and it appears a move to the Robins will be close.

As well as strengthening the Robins’ options in the middle of the park, the experienced duo will also bring a winning mentality to the dressing room having secured promotion from this level in the past.

Despite that, it’s fair to say that the potential arrival of the pair, along with Simpson’s extension, prompted a mixed reaction from the fans, with some having concerns due to their age.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

To the point the three players mentioned are the quality required- the bar has been set high by @NigelGPearson for @BristolCity -Douglas would be a fantastic capture one the best defenders in the championship-James will be a cracking signing and King would bring so huge experianc — Neil Skuse (@Neilskuse) June 16, 2021

For a visionary manager to pin his hopes on players of yesteryear, I am not impressed. — Jonny Blundra (@jonnyblundra) June 16, 2021

James is a good signing, not sure about king and Simpson though, 🤷‍♂️ — Terjon (@TerryColeShow) June 16, 2021

Must be going for a mix of youth and experience? — kieren lavis (@kierenlavis) June 16, 2021

Nige is getting the band back together! — Dan Wilde (@DanWilde13) June 16, 2021

NP's looking at signings to ensure we stay in the SBC after last season's debacle. Ave age of 32.Single contract signings

James 29- 5' 10"

Simpson 34-5' 8"

King 32- 6'

Not giants but decent players

Now for some younger blood like Atkinson, Smith etc then some Prem Loans — Ian Gay (@RealBristolBoy) June 16, 2021