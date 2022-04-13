“I am not going to hide anything” – Sheffield Wednesday defender makes play-off claim

Sheffield Wednesday defender Harlee Dean believes that the Owls will have underachieved if they are unable to secure a play-off spot in what remains of this League One campaign, in conversation with Yorkshire Live.

The Owls currently sit fifth in the third tier standings, however, they are only above Sunderland and Wycombe Wanders, in fifth and sixth, because of goal difference.

Darren Moore’s side are looking for an immediate return to the Championship after they finished bottom of the pile in England’s second tier last time out.

When asked by Yorkshire Live if the Owls would have fallen short if they are unable to keep a hold of a top-six spot, the on-loan Birmingham defender said: “One hundred per cent. I am not going to hide anything. This squad is far too good to not be in there.

“It will be an underachievement and we will all have to accept that if it happens but I don’t think it will.”

The verdict

The Owls evidently have the individual quality that is needed to ensure that a play-off spot is secured, it is now about ending the season with consistency.

Saturday’s draw with Bolton Wanderers would have disappointed Owls fans, with a 90th minute equaliser confining them to a draw.

There is a lot of football left to play and plenty of twists and turns set to occur as the clock ticks down, with Sheffield Wednesday certainly in a good place.

Perhaps possessing a slightly more favourable run-in than their play-off chasing counterparts, it is set to be an enthralling end to the season at Hillsborough.