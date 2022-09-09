“I am not entirely convinced…” – Luton, Brighton development after Graham Potter exit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is on Brighton’s shortlist for a Graham Potter replacement, according to The Athletic.

Potter was announced as Chelsea’s new manager yesterday after the shock departure of Thomas Tuchel – leaving Adam Lallana in interim charge of the first team.

The Seagulls are now on the look out for Potter’s replacement and it is understood that Jones, alongside Swansea City’s Russell Martin, is on the shortlist.

But is the Championship boss ready for the step up to the Premier League?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Luton Town moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20 Luton won the FA Cup in 1959 Real Fake

Alfie Burns

It could potentially be a very good fit.

Don’t get me wrong, Jones probably isn’t in Potter’s league when it comes to management. However, he’s proved himself to be a very capable manager in the EFL, working on a tight budget.

Of course, his stint at Stoke is a potential red flag. Yet I’d point back to his reaction after that at Luton. That’s a club that’s going from strength to strength under him.

He’s not shy of a challenge and, if approached, you could see him jumping at it.

In terms of whether he’s ready, the question is throw back is: if he isn’t ready now, will he ever be?

His attitude is superb, he’s got an eye for a player and is, quite clearly, a very good coach. They are all credentials Brighton will have seen in Potter.

Ned Holmes

Nathan Jones was always likely to be linked when Graham Potter departed and for good reason.

The job he has done on a shoestring budget at Luton is outstanding. They had no right to reach the play-offs last season but were there on merit and close to making it all the way to Wembley.

As a coach, he’s certainly someone that knows how to get the best out of his players and you can understand why Brighton would be looking at him.

The concern has to be that he’s not had success outside Luton. The move to Stoke City was a complete failure and though he does seem to have grown as a coach since, that is a major red flag.

It’s a risk for Brighton but so was Potter and if they think it’s the right call, then you’d back their judgement.

Billy Mulley

It is no surprise to see Nathan Jones on the list of candidates to replace Graham Potter, however, he would not be amongst the front-runners in my opinion.

Brighton will have a difficult time finding a manager who will be able to get as much out of this Brighton side that Potter did, both in and out of possession, and I am not entirely convinced that Jones would be able to bring exciting, free-flowing attacking football to the Amex Stadium.

Luton particularly thrive out of possession and have a more direct than most approach in the Championship, and whilst it has brought Luton success when competing way out of their budget, I don’t think that it what Brighton need right now.

For me, there are two main boxes you have to tick to become the next Brighton manager, you have to possess the on-the-ball glamour, and the intelligence to upset your opposition when off the ball, and it is just the latter than Jones would provide.