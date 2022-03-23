“I am not entirely convinced by this” – Birmingham City eyeing transfer move for 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are reportedly keen on defender Terell Thomas, who left Crewe Alexandra in January by mutual consent.

According to journalist Jacque Talbot, Thomas, 26, is on the Blues’ radar but a number of top League One clubs are also keen.

But would he be a good signing? And is he Championship level?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Charlie Gregory

Thomas is unproven at a higher level, so his signing would be a bit of a worry for Birmingham. It could go either way and they won’t really know until he actually plays for them whether he is up to scratch or not.

He’s proven he can be decent enough in the EFL – over 50 showings for AFC Wimbledon and stints at Wigan, Sutton and Crewe showcase that – but whether he is Championship calibre is another matter.

The Blues are certainly in need of extra bodies in defence and his height and experience could make him a decent backup and he might actually surprise many.

On paper though, there are much better options out there and Thomas may have a lot to prove upon joining Birmingham.

Billy Mulley

I am not entirely convinced by this, with his latest spell at Crewe Alexandra making it difficult for me to get behind this potential move.

Terell Thomas hit good levels of performance at Wimbledon over the last few seasons, with at the defender attracting interest from the top end of League One and in the Championship in the summer.

Possessing all the physical traits required, whilst he is also a composed and reliable figure in possession.

I was surprised that a move to Crewe was completed in the summer, given that it only seemed natural that he would progress.

However, I am even more surprised to see that it did not work out for him in Cheshire.

This is a move that I cannot fully get behind, however, that is not to say that he cannot cut it at Championship level and prove me wrong.

Toby Wilding

This could actually be a smart piece of business for Birmingham if they decide to get it done.

Injuries mean it does seem important for them to bring in some defensive options from somewhere, and Thomas could fill that role.

Given he has never played in the Championship, there is no guarantee he will make this step up, but given Birmingham have little to play for either in terms of the play-offs or relegation, this could give them the chance to see if Thomas can play at this level, in a relatively risk-free environment.

If he succeeds, that could open the door for Birmingham to get a longer-term deal in place for a useful centre-back option in the summer, without having to pay a transfer fee, while if he doesn’t, the fact he would be joining on a free means it is unlikely there would be many repercussions either on or off the pitch.