“I am not convinced by this one” – Bristol City looking to capitalise on Derby player situation: The verdict

Nigel Pearson wants to bring Derby County defender Curtis Davies to Bristol City and is hopeful that the offer of another year in the Championship will tempt him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 37-year-old won Derby’s Player of the Year award after playing every minute of every league game for the Rams but was unable to help them avoid relegation.

The East Midlands club have not yet been able to offer Davies a new contract due to their takeover issues and it seems City are keen to take advantage.

But would he be a good signing for the Robins? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers issue their verdicts…

Marcus Ally

I am not convinced by this one at all.

Curtis Davies had an outstanding 2021/22 season for Derby County, however, the situation surrounding the club seemed to spur him on to produce performances reminiscent of the peak years of his career.

The 37-year-old clearly has a strong attachment with the Rams, and the Robins should be looking for longer-term defensive reinforcements this summer.

If Davies does arrive at Ashton Gate, hopefully, it would not be as a regular starter, and the 37-year-old would merely be a player to add competition for places and a strong voice in the dressing room.

2022/23 is looking difficult for the Robins with points deductions to have less of a say in the Championship relegation battle, however, at this stage, it looks like Reading and Birmingham City could prop them up for another season.

Alfie Burns

Davies has had a very, very good season at Derby.

His comeback from injury and subsequent run in the side this season, despite relegation, has been one of the stories of the campaign at Derby.

We’ve seen an experienced centre-back put any doubts about his age and fitness away with a stellar campaign and he does look good enough for at least another year in the Championship.

Someone with his experience and obvious quality would be useful to most sides in the division, Bristol City included.

There needs to be a big summer at Ashton Gate to ensure the Robins don’t slip further than they have in recent seasons, with recruitment obviously something that’s going to be important.

A player like Davies arriving could be a nice building block for the work that needs to be done.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

There’s no doubting Curtis Davies’ contribution at Derby County over the last few years.

At 37 years old he has made 46 Championship appearances this campaign and been the experienced head in a youthful Derby County dressing room.

Bristol too have a young squad, and Davies could offer them the same experience that he did to Derby’s youthful players.

Combined with the fact he can still contribute on the pitch too – there are clearly positives a potential deal could bring.

On a free transfer then, this could be a deal worth doing for Bristol City this summer.