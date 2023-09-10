Highlights Ryan Porteous' impressive performances for Watford and Scotland are attracting attention from other clubs, with pundit Kevin Thomson suggesting that someone will test Watford's resolve to keep him soon.

Watford would prefer to keep Porteous, as he has become an important player for the club and is contracted until 2027. However, his success with Scotland could change the situation if he continues to perform well.

Despite a mixed start to the season, Watford is in a good position and likely to make a substantial profit if they decide to sell Porteous in the future. They will be looking for improved performances in upcoming games, including against Birmingham City.

Kevin Thomson believes that Watford are going to have to fend off interest from bigger clubs for Ryan Porteous in the future.

Ryan Porteous continues to impress for Scotland

The 24-year-old joined the Hornets in January from Hibs, for a cut-price fee believed to be around £450,000.

And, whilst the centre-back has had some tough moments, he has generally done well for Watford, in what has been a difficult time for the club.

Porteous is also a key part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad, and they continued their remarkable run with a comfortable victory at Cyprus on Friday night.

The Tartan Army won 3-0, with Porteous scoring his first goal for his country, whilst he drew praise from the boss for his defending, which included a late block to preserve the clean sheet.

That result means Scotland have won five out of five in their Euro 2024 Qualifying group, with Porteous playing in every game, and they are near certainties to be playing in the major tournament at Germany next year.

So, the centre-back’s stock continues to rise, and pundit Thomson told Sportsound, as quoted by the Daily Record, that Porteous’ displays will attract attention from other clubs, as he also revealed that he had urged Rangers to sign the player in the past.

“£450k for Ryan Porteous, Watford must be rubbing their hands, it's a steal. I actually told Mick Beale to sign him when I was at Rangers, when I coached in the academy. I am not being disrespectful to Watford, but someone is going to test their resolve pretty quickly I would imagine with Ryan's performances.”

Would Watford sell Ryan Porteous?

Since he joined the club, Porteous has become an important player for the Hornets, so they would certainly not want to lose him.

Plus, with his contract at Vicarage Road running until the summer of 2027, the Championship side are not under pressure to cash in, and Valerien Ismael will be pleased to have Porteous as part of his squad.

However, his displays with Scotland are going to attract attention. They are flying at the moment, with the success built on a solid defensive unit, which Porteous is a key part of.

Such performances on the international stage are sure to attract attention, but Watford will be relaxed at the moment. Of course, failure to go up, or Porteous starring at Euro 2024 could change the situation.

Ultimately though, Watford are in a good position, and they are sure to make a big profit on the player if he did depart.

What next for Watford?

It has been a mixed start to the season for Watford, who may feel their performances warrant more than they’ve got, as they sit 18th with five points from five games at this very early stage.

But, Ismael is sure to be demanding more from his side, and they are back in action next weekend when they host high-flying Birmingham City in what will be another stern test for the side.