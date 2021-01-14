Sky Bet Championship
‘I am liking this transfer window a lot so far’ – Many Stoke City fans react as club seal Tottenham agreement
Stoke City have continued their January spree with the signing of youngster Jack Clarke from Tottenham.
Clarke becomes the Potters’ fourth addition this month, and will spend the remainder of the season on loan at the Bet365 Stadium following his temporary switch from Jose Mourinho’s side.
Having made the big money move from Leeds United in the summer of 2019, the attacker has been restricted to just three first-team appearances at Spurs – with the most recent of those coming in Sunday’s FA Cup win at Marine, whilst the other two both came in the Europa League.
Clarke spent time on loan at both Leeds and then QPR last season, but found opportunities hard to come by, and hasn’t started a league match since April 2019.
However, the on-loan Tottenham man will be looking for a fresh start with the Potters as he looks to resurrect his career following a frustrating 18 month period since leaving Elland Road.
Clarke’s arrival continues Stoke’s productive January window, and the Bet365 faithful would appear happy with the Michael O’Neill’s has managed to get over the line.
Here’s how they reacted on Twitter to Clarke’s signing:
Announce promotion while your at it
— Euan Ramage (@EuanRamage27) January 14, 2021
Great signing! Welcome @JackClarke09
Nice to see the club doing business early in the transfer window, so credit where it’s due.
— Ross Irving (@RossIradio) January 14, 2021
Jack Clarke is a Stokie! Welcome to the club Jack🔴⚪️
— Euan Dyer (@DyerEuan) January 14, 2021
what a window so far
— Lewis Hubball (@lewis_hubball) January 14, 2021
Matondo ✅
Norrington-Davies ✅
Clarke ✅
I am liking this transfer window a lot so far! https://t.co/qWbl1XiJ0m
— Chris Devine (@chrsdvn) January 14, 2021
Like this a lot. Exactly the profile of signing we should be looking at. Excited for Saturday now. https://t.co/2TRCw1Yhyb
— Barnaby Harrison (@BHarrison212) January 14, 2021
Yesssssss 🔥 https://t.co/3POJtjXd78
— bailey carney (@baileycarney16) January 14, 2021
Ahh what a January we’re having https://t.co/AzYGKwt9KI
— Harry (@notstokaljona) January 14, 2021
Brilliant signing! Well done MON https://t.co/ggspMGw3t9
— Saints Stokie (@saintsstokie) January 14, 2021
Decent stuff. https://t.co/pMvIoyXH7B
— Mark 🇬🇧 (@Mark_Ma77) January 14, 2021
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR I LOVE YOU https://t.co/FqP6U30cHE
— george (@StokeyyG2) January 14, 2021