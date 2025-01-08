West Brom making a move for Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones has been ruled out, despite the club being linked with a £5 million deal for the 25-year-old, as per Express & Star journalist Lewis Cox.

The Baggies are still on the hunt for their first signing of the January transfer window, but have found it difficult to identify targets when Carlos Corberan’s successor has yet to be appointed at The Hawthorns.

But links emerged earlier today from Sky Sports, who reported that both Albion and Championship rivals Luton Town had agreed a £5 million deal with Boro for Jones, and had permission from the club to speak to the player.

Isaiah Jones Middlesbrough record 2024/25 season Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 21 0 0

Sky Sports also confirmed Luton seemed to be the most likely destination for Jones to end up at, but an interesting development has seen West Brom seemingly drop out of the race.

West Brom journalist confirms stance on Isaiah Jones deal

Despite the original news that Albion were in the frame to land Boro wideman Isaiah Jones, West Brom journalist for the Express & Star Lewis Cox has denied any move occurring, indicating links are “wide of the mark.”

Responding to a Baggies supporter who questioned the rumours on X, Cox said: “That is wide of the mark as far as I am led to believe.”

With West Brom still in challenging financial difficulty and navigating their way through EFL profit and sustainability rules under controlling shareholder Shilen Patel, it would seem unlikely that the Baggies would splash such a significant amount of money on a player, particularly with no permanent manager in place.

While rumours have circulated about Tom Fellows’ future in a blue and white shirt in recent times, nothing appears close to seeing the 21-year-old depart B71 at the moment, which means The Hawthorns is likely to not be Jones’ next home this new year.

Millwall join the race for Isaiah Jones capture

With West Brom dropping out of the chase for Jones, Luton appear to be in the driving seat to secure the move, but they now face competition from Millwall, who have expressed an interest to land the winger, according to a report from London News Online.

The South-London born attacker has apparently been subject to multiple loan and permanent enquiries, but the Lions could profit off the fact that uncertainty is developing at Kenilworth Road, with Football League World revealing exclusively that Rob Edwards is set to depart the Hatters.

Isaiah Jones transfer speculation heating up

There have already been twists and turns in this transfer saga and there could be more to come.

Isaiah Jones has largely had limited gametime off the bench at the Riverside Stadium due to the impressive form of loanee Ben Doak on the right flank, and more regular first-team minutes have to be earned for Jones to reignite his career in the Championship.

It will be interesting to see if Millwall can swoop in for the attacker, given the recent developments with Luton and West Brom, but there are sure to be more suitors eyeing up a move as the January transfer window progresses.