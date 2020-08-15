‘I am in the sights of ten teams in Europe’ – Leeds United target provides update ahead of summer move

Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez has told The Sun that 10 different clubs are looking to sign him this summer.

It comes after the Argentine goalkeeper won over the hearts of many in the second-half of last season. He stepped in for the injured Bernd Leno at Arsenal and proved a valiant back-up.

Spending ten years at the club and never really getting his chance in the first-team, he helped Arsenal to FA Cup glory earlier in the month, and marked an emotional moment in his footballing career.

But with Leno expected to be back in-goal for Arsenal next season, Martinez has decided that he will leave Arsenal should he be playing second fiddle again.

“I am in the sights of ten teams in Europe,” claims Martinez. “But I can’t say who those clubs are, because it’s nothing concrete.

“I still do not have the clear situation with Arsenal, when I have it when I return I will make the best decision for my career.”

The 27-year-old is said to have been a long-term target of Leeds United. Now with Marcelo Bielsa’s side a Premier League one, they could look to bolster their top-flight survival chances with the acquisition of Martinez.

But the stopper seems keen on a La Liga return:

“I really liked La Liga, it is true that I did not have a good experience at Getafe, because I did not play the games that I went to play.

“But Spain is a great league, I love the country. If I go back I will add more minutes than I did in Getafe, and I would do it in the best way. If it is not England, I would like to go to Spain.”

The verdict

Martinez became an overnight hero almost, with his emotional interview following the FA Cup win over Chelsea. His story is an amazing one and in fairness, he’s proved himself to be a really good goalkeeper.

Leeds then would snap him up given the chance, but with Bielsa’s summer transfer plans seemingly taking a while to get going, it could see Martinez in a La Liga return should Mikel Arteta give Leno the nod.