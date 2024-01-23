Highlights Marc Roca hopes Leeds United gains promotion to the Premier League but may leave if they don't.

Roca has little interest in returning to Leeds regardless of their league status.

Marc Roca has provided an update on his Leeds United future amid speculation over a permanent exit from Elland Road.

Roca is currently on loan with Spanish side Real Betis, where he has featured 20 times so far in La Liga.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side is competing for European qualification for next season, as well as in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

There is a clause that can make the 27-year-old’s stay at Betis permanent, but it requires Leeds to fail to gain promotion back to the Premier League this season.

It has been reported that Betis could sign Roca for £12 million if the Whites remain in the Championship beyond this campaign.

Roca has claimed that he is rooting for Leeds to gain promotion back to the Premier League, even though it could be more beneficial if they fail to do so.

However, the Spaniard indicated that he has little interest in returning to the Yorkshire outfit regardless of the outcome of their league status for next year.

“There is a clause like this year,” said Roca, via El Desmarque

“If Leeds is not in the Premier League, I can go out on loan again.

“Let’s see.

"It depends on whether they go up or not.

“They are things out of my control.

"I sincerely hope they go up, because of all the teams I wish them the best.

“I am grateful to them, I wish them the best, it has been my home, and from there we will see.”

The departure of sporting director Ramón Planes has been played down as a change that could lead to his Betis departure, with the midfielder claiming that he is committed to the side sitting ninth in La Liga.

“He trusted me, I'm grateful to him, but I'm indebted to Betis, not just to one person,” added Roca.

“I am in love with Betis.

“Betis is more important than any one person.”

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table, five points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

It is far from certain that the Whites will earn their place back in the top flight at the first attempt.

Daniel Farke’s side moved two points closer to second place Ipswich Town over the weekend thanks to a late winner from Joel Piroe against Preston North End on Sunday.

Next up for the Yorkshire club is a clash against Norwich City on Wednesday night.

Unlikely Roca plays for Leeds again

Roca has performed well for Betis so far this season, and it is no surprise that the Spanish club wants to keep hold of him.

Their financial situation means that they might find it difficult to renegotiate a deal with Leeds in the summer if they gain promotion to the Premier League.

But the Whites may look to offload him anyway, as it is unlikely Farke will see him as part of first team plans.

It is entirely likely that the Spaniard has played his final game for the club, having only signed to Elland Road in the summer of 2022.