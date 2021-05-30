Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘I am honestly so happy’, ‘One last dance’ – These Wigan fans are delighted as Sunderland transfer link emerges

Published

1 hour ago

on

Wigan Athletic are considering bringing back Will Grigg to the club as he struggles at Sunderland.

The striker enjoyed a successful spell with the Latics earlier in his career, as he twice starred as they won promotion to the Championship and he also scored a memorable winner against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Since departing for the Black Cats in 2019 things haven’t really gone to plan, and the Northern Ireland international is expected to leave this summer after finishing the season out on loan.

And, Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Wigan are in talks to do a deal for the 29-year-old, although it’s still unclear as to how exactly how it would work out.

Nevertheless, the thought of Grigg coming back to the club has certainly pleased fans of the Latics, who would back him to succeed once again.

