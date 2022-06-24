“I am disappointed” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit reacts to departure of 29-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday had a strong season this year as they competed at the right end of the league and made it in to the play-offs.

They will be disappointed not to have made it through the semi-finals but a 2-1 win for Sunderland meant the Owls missed out and will face another season in League One.

However, Darren Moore will be keen to push forward with his side over summer and compete for promotion next season.

The signing of Will Vaulks is a definite boost although three players departed Hillsborough recently, turning down new contracts with the club including Massimo Luongo.

Luongo did struggle with injury at times last season but played 27 times in the league for the Owls.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin for his thoughts on the player’s departure: “On the face of it, I am disappointed that Massimo Luongo is not staying.

“However, Will Vaulks softens that blow a little bit. They’re not like for like players but we’ve brought someone else in with great quality which is excellent to see we’ve worked quick to do that.

“It is disappointing. I thought Massimo Luongo when he played last season especially in that second half, he really changed the game.

“He allowed Barry Bannan to get forward and 2022 was excellent, I think we had one of the best records in the calendar year which is no surprise that’s when Massimo Luongo came back to fitness.

“Fitness is an issue, he did have quite a few injuries.

“So I am disappointed but the player that we’ve brought in to replace him Will Vaulks more than makes up for that.”

The Verdict:

You can see why Wednesday fans will feel disappointed about this departure.

Luongo done well with the side last season and although he wasn’t fit for the whole season, when he did play he added to the team.

However, as James points out, Darren Moore has been pro-active and brought Will Vaulks to the club as a replacement.

Whilst they’re not the exact same player, it is targeting the right place on the pitch and Vaulks is a good quality player.