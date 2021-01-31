‘I am crying’, ‘Gutted’ – Plenty of Watford fans react to news of individual’s permanent departure

Watford have announced that midfielder Gerard Deulofeu has left the club on a permanent basis.

Deulofeu has already been away from Vicarage Road for some time, having joined Udinese on loan in the summer transfer window, following the Hornets’ relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Since then, the Spaniard has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side, scoring one goal and providing one assist in that time.

Now it seems as though Deulofeu has made a positive impression during his time in Italy, after it was confirmed that the 26-year-old signed permanently for Udinese for an undisclosed fee.

Having joined Watford from Barcelona – initially on loan – in January 2018, Deulofeu went on to make a total of 70 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets, scoring 17 goals in that time, most memorably netting a match-winning brace in the 2019 FA Cup semi-final against Wolves.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Deulofeu’s permanent departure, plenty of Watford fans were keen to express their disappointment at the midfielder’s exit.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

