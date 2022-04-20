“I am being completely honest with you” – Darren Moore reveals Sheffield Wednesday outlook ahead of big run-in

A 1-0 win over Crewe last night saw Sheffield Wednesday extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

As a result of their good form, the Owls sit fourth in the League One table.

They are equal on both points and goal difference with Plymouth but also have a game in hand which could see them seal a place above the Pilgrims.

Furthermore, Wednesday now sit just four points from an automatic promotion spot and still have a chance of making it.

However, Owls boss Darren Moore has insisted he is focusing only on his own team as he told the club’s Official Media: “I am being completely honest with you, I don’t know where we are in the table after that [last night’s result] because my focus is fixed on Sheffield Wednesday and the next game.

“You ask me about automatic promotion and I say the same thing, the message from me has been consistent from the start of the season and that is all about the next game and no further. We have another big game on Saturday against Wycombe which will be a tough test and our focus now turns to that.”

Moore’s side now have three games left to play this season with Wycombe up next which will be a tough game as the Chairboys currently occupy the final play-off spot.

However, Moore will be determined to keep the focus on himself and his side as they attempt to get the maximum points possible from their remaining games.

The Verdict:

Moore’s desire to not take notice to the league table too much helps relieve him and his team of the pressure that could be put upon them if they were to take notice.

The message of focusing on only themselves and what they are able to control is definitely the right message to be sending his side, as he will want them to keep calm and perform at a consistently high level to finish the season.

Moore’s side have a great last chance to reach the automatic promotion spots but even without that they look set to be in the play-offs this summer so it is essential for them to keep their performances strong, to give themselves momentum to take into the play-offs.