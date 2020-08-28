‘I am a tad surprised’ – Fresh Tiago Silva update emerges with Nottingham Forest future in limbo: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Tiago Silva looks set for a potential City Ground departure, with Greek outfit Olympiacos in ‘advanced negotiations’ to sign him, according to Gazzetta.

The 27-year-old was a consistent figure in Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest side last season, featuring 47 times for the Reds as he went on to score four goals, and make four assists.

With it looking like Luke Freeman is set to seal a switch to Forest, Silva’s future is now under the microscope and this latest update from Greece suggests a move away is firmly on the cards.

So, what do you make of this news from a Forest perspective? Surprised?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Dagless

I am a tad surprised as I like what Silva can bring but Sabri Lamouchi, despite how the season ended, has earned the right to make these calls and have belief in him from the fans that they are the right ones.

Of course, he’s far from above scrutiny but I like some of the business they are doing this summer and I think they’ll be strong again next season so if the manager and the club think it best for Silva to play for Olympiacos instead of them so be it.

He played a great deal for them last season but perhaps could have done a little bit more given his talent and with Luke Freeman coming in it probably makes sense.

George Harbey

I don’t think this is a very surprising departure given transfer developments from this week.

Silva was undeniably an important player for Forest last season having made 47 appearances across all competitions, and the midfielder seemed to cope well with the physical demands of the Championship and English football following his move from Feirense.

He was deployed as an attacking midfielder, but in my opinion, his creative output wasn’t there. Four goals and four assists isn’t necessarily a poor record, especially in his first season in the Championship, but on multiple occasions, that final, killer pass was lacking.

With Luke Freeman set to arrive on loan from Sheffield United, Forest are acquiring a creative player who plays in a very similar position to Silva, who has scored plenty of goals and registered plenty of assists in the Championship in the past.

A move to Olympiacos could be a good one for Silva on a personal level, and even though he was a consistent performer for the Reds in 2019/20, Luke Freeman is a step-up.

Ned Holmes

This is an interesting one.

Silva was a key player for Lamouchi’s side last season and there’s no doubt that he’d be a very useful weapon for the Frenchman to have in his squad.

That said, it seems as if Luke Freeman is close to joining the club and he would be a more than capable replacement.

Freeman struggled to make an impact for the Blades but he’s proven his quality at Championship level time and time again. Even if Silva was still around, I’d back the former QPR playmaker to nick his starting spot.

Having both would be the ideal situation for me but I don’t think it’s the end of the world if Forest do look to cash in and send him to Olympiakos.