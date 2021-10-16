‘I am a bit worried’ – Lee Bowyer offers Birmingham City player update

Lee Bowyer was left frustrated by an injury to a key player in Birmingham City’s crushing late defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Maxime Colin was forced off with an achilles injury in the 47th minute and was replaced by Jeremie Bela at right wing back. Bowyer explained how sore Colin’s loss could be to his side when he spoke to BirminghamLive.

He said: “Tonight was probably a bit too much. I am a bit worried if I am honest. We don’t really have that much cover. He is going to be a miss I think.”

The Blues have struggled to find a competent left wing back at the start of the season with Jeremie Bela and Kristian Pedersen sharing the burden. Bowyer will most likely switch up to a back four for the club’s next outing due to a lack of adequate candidates to play in wing back roles.

Dion Sanderson is capable of covering the right back role in a back four without a senior backup option at the club.

It is clear in Bowyer’s comments that Colin was already injured but was being picked due to the club’s lack of an alternative. That is five losses in six now for the Blues who have not scored in open play during that run. The dire sequence will only increase the stress on the club’s recruitment team to deliver in the January transfer window.

The Verdict

Bowyer has to change the system, you cannot carry on without any specialist wing backs, one at a push but not two. Colin has provided a valuable attacking threat in the first quarter of the season and the former Charlton Athletic manager will be hoping it will not be an extended injury lay-up.

Achilles concerns tend to be quite delicate because the tendon can cause career ending injuries. Colin should be very careful in approaching the knock with his 30th birthday on the horizon, the Frenchman should definitely not be rushed back into the first team setup.

Sanderson would be a competent right back to a back four and Bowyer will have to draw up a new winning formula amidst this hopeless run.