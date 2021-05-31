‘I am 100 percent confident’ – Clinton Morrison issues Sheffield Wednesday 2021/22 prediction

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking next season.

It was a hugely frustrating season both on and off the pitch for the Owls in the 2020/21 campaign, as they finished bottom in the second-tier standings.

It wasn’t the ideal end to Darren Moore’s first season in charge of Sheffield Wednesday, and he’ll be keen to replicate the impressive showings he had shown with Doncaster Rovers in League One earlier in his managerial career.

Speaking in an interview with Yorkshire Live, former Sheffield Wednesday forward Clinton Morrison praised Darren Moore for his tenure so far at the club, and was confident that he could guide them back into the second-tier of English football at the first time of asking.

“It is disappointing the club went down but I am 100 percent confident Darren Moore will take them back at the first attempt.

“It is only what I think. A lot of people might read this and think ‘he’s only saying that because I am his mate’ but I think he’s a good manager.

“I saw what Darren did at WBA. He did ever so well and should not have lost his job there. He was doing a great job at Doncaster and I think most Doncaster fans would say to you if he had stayed there they would have definitely got into the play-offs and maybe had a chance of going up.

“I think he will do a superb job at Sheffield Wednesday. I’m glad he’s over Covid because it was a terrible situation not to have him around.

“Wednesday nearly stayed up last season. They have to keep going and I believe they will bounce back. A club the size of Sheffield Wednesday should not be playing in League One.”

The Verdict:

I have to agree with Morrison here in saying that I’d be confident in Sheffield Wednesday winning promotion back into the Championship next season.

Moore hasn’t done much wrong since being appointed at Hillsborough, but he’ll be hoping he can hit the ground running with the Owls in League One.

He’s already shown what he can do at that level, having impressed whilst in charge of Doncaster Rovers earlier in the 2020/21 campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday need stability at this moment in time, and it’s important that Dejphon Chansiri sticks with Moore for the foreseeable future.