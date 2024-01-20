Highlights Sunderland fans are excited about the potential return of Yann M'Vila to the club after reports emerged about contact with his agent.

Former England international Carlton Palmer advises against signing M'Vila due to his lack of recent game-time and the risk involved.

Despite concerns about his fitness, M'Vila's experience as a holding midfielder could be valuable for Sunderland's young midfielders.

Sunderland fans have been clamouring for it for a long time now, and the return of Yann M'Vila to the Stadium of Light could be closer than ever to happening.

The former French international midfielder - now 33 years of age - spent the 2015-16 season on loan on Wearside and was a real fan favourite, but they opted not to sign him on a permanent basis, and in the last seven years he has played for Rubin Kazan, Saint-Etienne and Olympiakos.

Reports emerged from his home nation though this week that Sunderland had been in contract with the player's agent regarding a potential return to the North East of England, and it has sent the fanbase into a frenzy over his potential return.

Palmer: Sunderland should avoid M'Vila deal due to lack of recent game-time

Should he re-sign for the Black Cats, M'Vila would of course be coming into a side where he would not have played much, having been a free agent since the summer.

And because of that, and despite the need for experience in the Sunderland squad, former England international Carlton Palmer believes that the Black Cats should swerve a homecoming for the Frenchman, regardless of whether or not it is what a lot of supporters want.

"Mick Beale alluded to the fact that the team needed some experience to go with the talented youngsters they have after their recent defeat to Ipswich Town, something that Tony Mowbray had been harping on about for several weeks and months at Sunderland," Palmer said when speaking exclusively to Football League World.

"Yann is 33 now and left Olympiakos in the summer, he's available on a free.

"Sunderland face competition from Lyon and Marseille, who are also keen on getting his signature.

"I always worry about taking a player in January who has been without a club since the summer.

"Yes, he's available on a free, yes he ticks the boxes for experience, but how long is it going to take to get up to speed?

"19 games left and Sunderland sit in the last place in the top six, on the same point as Coventry.

"They need someone with experience who can hit the ground running - Mick in my opinion cannot afford to take that gamble on a player that hasn't played a game since the end of last season, even though he would be a popular choice for the supporters."

Sunderland need midfield experience in January - M'Vila or not

Even though there looks to be a possibility that M'Vila could return to Sunderland this month, there will be some question marks considering he hasn't kicked a competitive ball since May of last season.

With Lyon and Marseille linked as well - two big French clubs - it also provides stern competition no matter how strong of a place Sunderland hold in M'Vila's heart.

The experienced holding midfielder was rock solid for Olympiakos last season, and that proves he will still be able to go at Championship level - if he's snapped up that is.

Yann M'Vila's Olympiakos Greek Super League Stats 2022-23 Appearances 31 Average Minutes Per Game 82 Goals 0 Assists 1 Shots Per Game 0.6 Touches Per Game 67.9 Pass Accuracy 89% Interceptions Per Game 1.2 Tackles Per Game 1.7 Duels Won Per Game 3.2 Possession Lost Per Game 7.8 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

Sunderland have been missing an experienced midfield operator since losing Corry Evans a year ago to a knee injury, and at times their youthful engine room has looked overran by the more streetwise midfielders of the second tier.

The likes of Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham and Pierre Ekwah could do with someone older sitting behind them and doing the dirty work, and even though he's not played football in eight months, M'Vila could be the ideal candidate.