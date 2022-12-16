“I always like the January window” – Danny Cowley lays out Portsmouth transfer plans

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has outlined what he wants to bring to his team in January as he looks to add to his squad and boost their promotion push from League One.

Cowley has identified the need for more pace and power to his forward line, with the aim also to have four strikers to call upon, while looking to add someone who can improve his side’s threat from set-pieces.

The former Huddersfield and Lincoln manager is looking to make greater use of the Blues’ aerial threat and has pinpointed someone who is a natural when it comes to delivering quality balls into the opposition box and testing opposition keepers in and around the penalty area. Most Read on Football League World Danny Cowley makes honest admission about Tottenham loanee's current situation at Portsmouth Danny Cowley makes transfer claim about 21-year-old ahead of Portsmouth's clash with MK Dons "It is a really complicated situation" - Ronan Curtis' future at Portsmouth: The verdict With doubts remaining over the future of Owen Dale and the need for quality deliveries into the box for the likes of Colby Bishop, Cowley is positive ahead of the window about their prospects of adding to the team. Speaking to The News, Cowley said: “Everybody always says how tough the January window is, but I always like the January window. “I’ve got real clarity over my team and what the team needs. I’m still really pleased with the group we have.” Speaking about the profile of player Pompey are looking at, Cowley detailed: “We’d like a balanced group, a really competitive group – if we could add a little more pace and power at the top end then that would be brilliant. “If we could add probably another natural set-piece taker and one with a natural quality of cross that would definitely help.” Portsmouth have scored 26 goals this season, which is the tenth most in the division. They’ve also drawn eight games which pinpoint the potential need for additional firepower in the team to help turn draws into wins. With Cowley’s side sat in eighth, January will be a pivotal month that could be the difference between finishing in the top six or below. Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Portsmouth FC players ever played for a Yorkshire based team? 1 of 25 David James Yes No

The Verdict Cowley has slowly been refining the squad into what he wants and needs. They had a positive transfer window and the starting XI is starting to evolve into his blueprint that has worked successfully at several clubs. They had to play catch up in the summer as well, as they struggled to recruit strikers until late in the window. With Dale being the only option that brings pace, it’s not a surprise to see Cowley wanting to add more into his squad. It’s a big month for Portsmouth and if they can get it right when it comes to incomings, they could easily muscle their way into playoff contention.