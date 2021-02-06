‘I admit I was wrong’, ‘Showed his class’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans wowed by one man in Wycombe win

Nottingham Forest made it two wins on the bounce with a thumping 3-0 victory against Wycombe and many fans have been raving about Glenn Murray’s performance on his first start.

The 37-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan with Watford but after barely featuring for the Hornets he made the switch to Forest on transfer deadline day.

If his display against the Chairboys today is anything to go by, it looks like a great bit of business.

Murray scored twice as Forest claimed a 3-0 win against Wycombe this afternoon but his all-around play was exceptional.

The striker has an excellent goal record in the Championship and he showed just why with his two goals today.

He opened the scoring by expertly lifting a bouncing ball over Wycombe goalkeeper Ryan Allsop after seven minutes and then doubled the deficit from a penalty nine minutes into the second period, having won the spot-kick himself.

Anthony Knockaert grabbed a third for the visitors in what was an encouraging afternoon at Adams Park for Chris Hughton’s side.

Grabban? Ameobi? – Can you name which Nottingham Forest player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored in the 2-1 home defeat to Bristol City? Joe Lolley Sammy Ameobi Lewis Grabban Luke Freeman

Murray certainly seems to have impressed his new fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

maybe that guy comparing ibra to murray was right all along. #nffc — . (@nffclukee) February 6, 2021

I admit I was wrong about Murray #nffc let's hope he keeps playing like this. — edwin gr (@Mr_ed45) February 6, 2021

The Glenn Murray effect #nffc — Pondo (@el_pond0) February 6, 2021

Big, big win that – don’t wanna hear this “they’re the worst team in the league” nonsense, that’s three more vital points. Murray superb, Garner looked good, another clean sheet, great to see Lolley doing Lolley things & I’m pleased for Knockaert too. Get in 🎉 #nffc — CB (@Chris78901) February 6, 2021

Glenn Murray was quality. Held the ball up, won niggly fouls, scored goals. Top draw #nffc — Ryan Wise (@ryanwise94) February 6, 2021

Murray showed his class today — Carl wilkinson🔴⚪ (@CarlosNFFC) February 6, 2021

An absolute masterclass from Garner and Murray today. CH has decades of successful coaching experience – it is a specialist role and time to back him and the players he's bringing in. Solid win today and nice to see some goals flying in after a tough first half.#nffc — Paul Severn (@paulsevern7) February 6, 2021

Much better in the second half from the Reds, Murray was outstanding. Knocks didn't stop running. Good win, we need to kick on. #youreds #nffc — FTID (@4evaNFFC) February 6, 2021