Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘I admit I was wrong’, ‘Showed his class’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans wowed by one man in Wycombe win

Published

4 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest made it two wins on the bounce with a thumping 3-0 victory against Wycombe and many fans have been raving about Glenn Murray’s performance on his first start. 

The 37-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan with Watford but after barely featuring for the Hornets he made the switch to Forest on transfer deadline day.

If his display against the Chairboys today is anything to go by, it looks like a great bit of business.

Murray scored twice as Forest claimed a 3-0 win against Wycombe this afternoon but his all-around play was exceptional.

The striker has an excellent goal record in the Championship and he showed just why with his two goals today.

He opened the scoring by expertly lifting a bouncing ball over Wycombe goalkeeper Ryan Allsop after seven minutes and then doubled the deficit from a penalty nine minutes into the second period, having won the spot-kick himself.

Anthony Knockaert grabbed a third for the visitors in what was an encouraging afternoon at Adams Park for Chris Hughton’s side.

Grabban? Ameobi? – Can you name which Nottingham Forest player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15

Who scored in the 2-1 home defeat to Bristol City?

Murray certainly seems to have impressed his new fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘I admit I was wrong’, ‘Showed his class’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans wowed by one man in Wycombe win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: