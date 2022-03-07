Hyam starts: The predicted Coventry City XI to play Luton on Tuesday night

Coventry City will be looking to put their latest defeat behind them when they face Luton Town in the Championship on Tuesday night.

The Sky Blues were beaten 3-1 by Swansea City in South Wales on Saturday, leaving them 11th in the Championship table.

Crucially, though, Mark Robins’ side are still just four points off the play-off places, making Tuesday’s clash with fellow play-off chasing Luton Town even more important.

With that being said, here is the line-up Football League World predicts Robins could go with for the fixture.

We believe Robins could line up in a 3-4-1-2 formation, with Simon Moore keeping his place in goal.

The back three sees some changes though.

With Dominic Hyam set to return from concussion, he comes in for Michael Rose. Kyle McFazdean and Jake Clarke-Salter should keep their place and partner him at the back.

On the flanks things could remain unchanged, with Jake Bidwell and Todd Kane keeping their places.

Likewise, in the middle of the park, Gustavo Hamer and Ben Sheaf should keep their places, but just ahead of them, Callum O’Hare could return, with Mark Robins explaining he could be fit for tomorrow night.

Matt Godden made his return from injury off the bench on Saturday, but we think he could make the start in a front two tomorrow night in place of Ian Maatsen.

If he does, we expect him to partner mainstay Viktor Gyokeres in the Sky Blues frontline.