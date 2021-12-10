Hyam starts: The predicted Coventry City XI to face Huddersfield on Saturday

Coventry City head to West Yorkshire this weekend to take on Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Mark Robins’ side haven’t won in four and defeat last time out against West Brom saw the Sky Blues slip out of the top-six.

This weekend will see Coventry look to get back to winning ways against a faltering Huddersfield side.

As our graphic below outlines, there could be a couple of changes in personnel as Coventry look to add to Huddersfield’s troubles and get themselves back on track:

There’s no change in system for Coventry, with a variant of 3-5-2 on show.

Simon Moore will continue in goal, with Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean and the returning Dominic Hyam forming a back-three.

Hyam returning allows Fankaty Dabo to move back into a right wing-back position, whilst Ian Maatsen continues on the left.

The potential absence of Gustavo Hamer is an issue for Coventry, who may then field an axis of Liam Kelly and Ben Sheaf in the central midfield.

Callum O’Hare will be the link between midfield and attack, as he so often is.

Despite increased competition in the attacking positions and the temptation to play Jamie Allen, Viktor Gyokeres and Matty Godden should lead the line.

That pair will offer Coventry a presence up-front and the ability to put Huddersfield under pressure.

