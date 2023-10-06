Highlights Norwich City have lost four of their last five games, including three in the league, and need to get their Championship campaign back on track.

Norwich City will be looking to get their Championship campaign back on track on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to the CBS Arena to face Coventry City.

The Canaries were beaten 2-1 by Swansea City on Wednesday night, meaning they have now lost four of their last five games in all competitions, which includes three defeats in the league.

As a result, after a strong start to the campaign, David Wagner's side have now slipped to seventh in the Championship, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Admittedly, it is still early days in the season, but Norwich will no doubt be keen to ensure that deficit does not become too big for them to overhaul further down the line, so three points here would be a big relief for them.

However, Coventry come into this in some solid form, having won their last two games, while losing only one of their last eight league outings, meaning this could be a tough assignment for the Canaries.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the Norwich City starting lineup Wagner could name for his side's trip to Coventry on Saturday, using the 4-2-3-1 formation that has been employed for much of the campaign so far, right here.

Goalkeeper: Angus Gunn

Norwich's first choice between the posts, Gunn has started every Championship game for the Canaries this season, and should continue that run here.

Left-Back: Dimitrios Giannoulis

Gianoulis has been another ever-present in Norwich's starting lineup in the Championship this season, where he has provided something of an outlet on the left of defence, so he should again feature here.

Centre Back: Danny Batth

Shane Duffy has started all ten of Norwich league games this season. However, three games in a week may be too much of an ask for the 31-year-old who played very little football last season, so summer signing Danny Batth could come in to make his first start for Norwich.

Centre Back: Ben Gibson

With Grant Hanley still out through injury, the other central defensive role should again be taken by Ben Gibson, who has been a reliable ever-present for the Canaries in the league so far this season.

Right-Back: Jack Stacey

Stacey is another ever-present from the start in the league for Norwich so far this season, and has been one of their better performers, so he should once again feature at right-back in this one.

Central Midfield: Kenny McLean

While some of Norwich's other central midfield options are closing in on a return from injury, they may not be ready for this one, meaning McLean should continue his run of starting every league game this season.

Central Midfield: Adam Forshaw

Speaking ahead of the game, Wagner confirmed he feels Forshaw is able to play 90 minutes, so the summer signing from Leeds should keep his place in the side after making his first start for Norwich against Swansea in midweek.

Left Wing: Jonathan Rowe

Rowe has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign with Norwich, top scoring for the club with six goals in all competitions already, which has now been recognised with a call-up to England's Under 21s side, so it would be a big surprise if he does start here given that form.

Central Attacking Midfield: Gabriel Sara

Sara is another who has shown his attacking threat for the Canaries at the start of this season with a handful of goals and assists, so he should continue his run of starting every league game this season on Saturday.

Right-Wing: Przemyslaw Placheta

Plahceta has looked bright off the bench in places for Norwich recently, and having been closing in on a start, that could come here, taking the place of Tony Springett in the starting XI to add more experience in attack.

Centre Forward: Adam Idah

With Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes still injured, and Hwang Ui-Jo struggling for goals since joining on loan from Nottingham Forest, Adam Idah - who does at least have four league goals for the club so far this season - could be Norwich's best option to lead the line against Coventry on Saturday afternoon.