Norwich City take on Birmingham City in the Championship at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Canaries enjoyed an excellent start to the season, picking up 13 points from their first six league games, but their form has declined in recent weeks.

David Wagner's side were beaten 6-2 by Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Saturday, and they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup following a 2-1 loss against Premier League side Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

Norwich come into the game sitting eighth in the table, and despite their recent struggles, they are level on points with the play-off places.

Birmingham also made a strong start to the season, but they are now without a win in their last four league games.

John Eustace's side were held to a 0-0 draw by Queens Park Rangers at St Andrew's last Friday night, and they have dropped down to 10th in the table.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we looked at how the Canaries could line up against the Blues.

GK: Angus Gunn

Gunn has started all eight league games for Norwich so far this season, but the Canaries are sweating on his fitness ahead of the game.

Wagner is hopeful that after having an injection in his shoulder, Gunn will come through Friday's training session and be fit to face the Blues, but should he be unavailable, George Long will deputise between the sticks.

RB: Jack Stacey

It was a huge blow for Norwich to lose Max Aarons to Bournemouth this summer, but Stacey has proven to be a more than capable replacement at right-back so far.

Stacey has been an ever-present for the Canaries in the league this season, and he will start once again.

CB: Shane Duffy

Duffy has established himself as a key part of the Norwich defence since his arrival from Fulham this summer.

The 31-year-old was rested against Fulham in the cup in midweek, but he should come back into the team.

CB: Ben Gibson

It was a tough season for Gibson last year as he made a number of costly errors, but he has looked back to his best so far this campaign.

Danny Batth is pushing for a start after his deadline day move from Sunderland, but Gibson should keep his place.

LB: Dimitris Giannoulis

Giannoulis has been Wagner's first-choice left-back this season, starting all eight league games.

Sam McCallum started against Fulham on Wednesday night, but Giannoulis should come back into the team.

CM: Kenny McLean

McLean was linked with a reunion with former Canaries boss Daniel Farke at Leeds United this summer, but he put pen-to-paper on a new contract to keep him at Carrow Road until summer 2026, with the option of a further year.

The Scotland international has captained the side this season in the absence of Grant Hanley, and he will start in the heart of midfield.

CM: Gabriel Sara

Sara was named Championship Player of the Month for August after his excellent start to the season.

It has been a slightly quieter September for the Brazilian, but he will be hoping to return to form against Birmingham.

RW: Christian Fassnacht

Fassnacht's arrival at Carrow Road this summer from Young Boys went a little under the radar, but he has certainly made an impact so far.

After scoring two goals in 10 appearances this season, Fassnacht should keep his spot.

AM: Liam Gibbs

Ui-jo Hwang started in an advanced midfield role against Plymouth, but the Nottingham Forest loanee was substituted at half time.

With Hwang struggling to make an impression, Gibbs could be handed his second league start of the season.

LW: Jonathan Rowe

Having never scored for Norwich before this season, Rowe enjoyed an outstanding start to the campaign, scoring five goals in his first five appearances in all competitions.

However, the 20-year-old has now gone five games without a goal and he will be keen to get back on the scoresheet against Birmingham.

ST: Adam Idah

With Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes both set to be sidelined for an extended period, there is pressure on Idah to deliver the goals for the Canaries.

Idah scored twice in the defeat at Plymouth last weekend, and he should lead the line once again on Saturday.