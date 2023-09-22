Norwich City have had a strong start to the new Championship season

Six wins out of their opening nine matches in all competitions has seen the Canaries fly into fifth place, and advance into the third round of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Premier League outfit, Fulham, next week.

Last time out, Norwich were dealt a blow by title favourites, Leicester City, who ran out 2-0 victors at Carrow Road. They will look to put this right in their next encounter. David Wagner's men make the long trip to Devon to face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Here at Football League World, we have predicted the 51-year-old coach's starting XI.

Angus Gunn (GK)

Angus Gunn is a safe bet in between the sticks, as his backup, George Long, fails to meet the same standard. The Scottish stopper has kept four clean sheets this term and will be a mainstay in the side, barring injury.

Dimitrios Giannoulis (LB)

Dimitrios Giannoulis has been at Norwich since 2021. This campaign, the Greece international has been favoured in every single league game.

The left-back has one goal involvement to his name this term, having assisted the opening goal of the club's curtain raiser against Hull City.

Ben Gibson (CB)

Wagner has been a creature of habit when selecting his backline this season, and the centre-half pairing shows this.

Ben Gibson is entering his fourth season in Norfolk. During that time, he has played almost 100 matches. The 30-year-old first made a name for himself at Middlesbrough, where he featured over 200 times before moving to Burnley.

Shane Duffy (CB)

Shane Duffy is the first summer addition included in this predicted XI, after joining from Fulham in June.

The Republic of Ireland international has been a stalwart for the Canaries this season, and is one of only two assets to have played every available league minute.

Jack Stacey (RB)

Back-to-back summer recruits sees Jack Stacey included at left-back. He was added to the ranks from Bournemouth during the summer transfer window, and has thrived ever since.

This campaign, the full-back has registered an assist and netted a goal. He converted the only strike of the game when the Canaries defeated Stoke last weekend.

Kenny McLean (DM)

The other player who is yet to miss a minute of football this season is Scotland international, Kenny McLean.

The 31-year-old has been a fantastic servant during his five years in East Anglia, and is showing no signs of slowing down. He is now looking to secure his third Premier League promotion with the Canaries.

Gabriel Sara (DM)

Gabriel Sara has been one of Norwich's, maybe even the Championship's, best player so far this season. The Brazilian is yet to drop a sub-par performance, and has directly contributed to three goals from defensive midfield.

It would come as a shock to everyone if he was dropped.

Christian Fassnacht (LW)

Summer signing Christian Fassnacht joined the club from Young Boys and should be included against Plymouth despite his poor showing last time out.

The Swiss winger has netted twice this term, once in the dramatic 4-4 draw with Southampton and then again when travelling to Rotherham.

Ui-Jo Hwang (AM)

Liam Gibbs cannot play constantly at just 20-years-old, so he may be replaced for Saturday's bout.

He may have not started a game for the Canaries, but Nottingham Forest loanee, Ui-Jo Hwang looks the most likely to be given the nod.

Jonathan Rowe (RW)

One 20-year-old who simply must be handed consistent minutes is Jonathan Rowe. The Norwich academy graduate has exploded onto the scene this season, netting four and assisting once in just seven showings.

Adam Idah (ST)

This decision was a toss up between Adam Idah and Ashely Barnes, so we decided to go with the former.

The 22-year-old Irishman has an incredibly high ceiling, and could prove to be a fantastic second tier striker come the end of the season.