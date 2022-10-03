Hutchinson starts: The predicted Reading XI to face Norwich City on Tuesday

Reading will be looking to back up their recent victories over Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town by securing a positive result in their showdown with Norwich City tomorrow.

An own-goal from Terriers goalkeeper Lee Nicholls as well as efforts from Tom McIntyre and Yakou Meite sealed a 3-1 win for the Royals last Saturday.

Currently third in the Championship, Reading will move above Norwich in the league standings if they defeat Dean Smith’s side on Tuesday.

With the Royals set to participate in six games between now and the end of the month, it will be interesting to see whether Ince decides to make any significant alterations to the club’s starting eleven tomorrow.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Reading could line up at the Select Car Leasing Stadium…

Having utilised the 3-5-2 formation against Huddersfield, Ince may decide to stick with this system tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Joe Lumley will be hoping to claim his fourth clean-sheet of the season in this particular fixture.

Although Reading have yet to disclose just how long Andy Yiadom is expected to be out of action for, he is not expected to feature on Tuesday after sustaining an injury against Huddersfield.

In the absence of Yiadom, Sam Hutchinson is likely to play in the heart of defence alongside Tom Holmes and McIntyre.

Given that he has featured in this particular role on five occasions this season for Reading, Hutchinson will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against Norwich.

If Hutchinson is able to step up to the mark, he could potentially help his side seal an eye-catching victory over the Canaries.

Nesta Guinness-Walker and Junior Hoilett are expected to feature in the wide roles whilst Jeff Hendrick will be partnered in central midfield by Mamadou Loum.

Tom Ince will feature in a more advanced central position behind strikers Andy Carroll and Joao.

Joao will be aiming to add to the three goals that he has scored for Reading this season in tomorrow’s fixture.

Carroll meanwhile is looking to get off the mark in the Championship after securing a return to the Royals last month.

