Championship action returns this weekend following the final international break of the calendar year.

Ipswich Town will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten run, which currently extends to 12 games in the league.

The Tractor Boys are eight points clear of third place Leeds United, but that gap could be reduced to five by the time Kieran McKenna’s side kicks off their clash with West Brom on Saturday.

Ipswich could even take the lead in the Championship table with a win over their promotion rivals, depending on results elsewhere.

Here we look at the predicted starting lineup for Ipswich’s trip to the Hawthorns to take on the Baggies on Saturday evening…

GK: Vaclav Hladky

Hladky has proven himself a capable first-choice goalkeeper this season and should continue to maintain his position in the team.

The 33-year-old has started every league game so far this campaign, having taken the mantle from the previously injured Christian Walton.

RB: Harry Clarke

Clarke has been a dependable figure on the right flank this season, featuring in 11 of their 16 games so far.

He is likely to keep his place in the team, having started each of their last four games in all competitions.

CB: Cameron Burgess

Burgess has formed a strong partnership in the heart of the backline with Luke Woolfenden, with that relationship playing a key role in the team’s positive start to the season.

As a result, the pairing is likely to continue against the Baggies.

CB: Luke Woolfenden

Woolfenden has featured in 15 of the team’s 16 league games so far this term, and is set to keep his place in the side this Saturday.

LB: Leif Davis

Davis has been a key figure for McKenna’s side, contributing an impressive seven assists from 15 appearances in the Championship.

The defender could be the difference-maker this weekend against stiff opposition.

CM: Massimo Luongo

Luongo is one of two outfielders to feature in all 16 of Ipswich’s league games this season, and that streak is set to continue with another start on Saturday.

CM: Sam Morsy

Morsy has 15 starts to his name so far this campaign, forging a strong partnership in midfield with Luongo.

The duo are set to be reunited this weekend following the November international break.

RW: Wes Burns

McKenna has a lot of strong attacking options to choose from, and Burns has proven a consistent performer at this level.

The winger could be back in the side, having started on the bench for the 3-2 win over Swansea City prior to the break.

AM: Conor Chaplin

Chaplin is the only outfielder to start all 16 league games for Ipswich so far this season, having contributed six goals and three assists.

The playmaker will be key to getting a result against Carlos Corberan’s side.

LW: Nathan Broadhead

The 25-year-old has proven a consistent goal scoring threat so far this season, contributing six goals, as well as one assist.

Despite strong competition, Broadhead is likely to remain in the starting lineup this weekend.

ST: George Hirst

Hirst has earned the mantle of starting centre forward for Ipswich this season, and is set to keep his place in the team to face West Brom.