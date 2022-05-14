Hussey starts: The predicted Port Vale XI to face Swindon on Sunday

Port Vale face Swindon on Sunday in the first leg of their League Two playoff double-header.

A playoff place was secured on the final day of the season last weekend after beating already promoted Exeter City, despite losing their three games leading into the game.

They will face an in-form Swindon side who have won their four games leading into the playoffs, conceding twice in the process and giving Port Vale plenty to think about.

With Swindon being the form team going into the first leg, the Valiants will need to ensure they replicate their performance from last weekend against Exeter as the pressure in this game will be similar.

Darrel Clarke’s side will be looking to ensure they keep things tight while playing their own game with them traveling to Swindon for the first leg, meaning Vale could take a different approach to the game.

That being said, here’s how Port Vale could line up for the fixture as they look to return to League One after a five season absence.

Starting with the front line, Clarke will be hoping his forwards can hit form with Vale only scoring more than once in their last six games.

James Wilson and Jamie Proctor are Port Vale’s main goal threats with 21 goals between them. That being said, Proctor is likely to spearhead the attack, with Wilson sitting sitting behind the front two and after hitting the winner last week against Exeter, it’s likely he’ll continue there with Proctor grabbing the assist.

Ryan Edmundson is likely to start alongside Proctor but is goalless since March, so Kian Harratt could come into the starting XI in his place.

Moving into midfield, Clarke has a decision to make after Calvin Hussey went off injured last weekend so Mal Benning will be on standby to deputise at left wing-back.

James Gibbons could retain his starting place at right wing-back after a solid and energetic display last week, although David Worrall could be in line for a recall.

Tom Pett and Ben Garrity controlled the midfield and it would be a surprise to see them dropped for the crunch game with Swindon, however Harry Charsley will be chomping at the bit after an impressive campaign.

Moving into the back three, after a solid display in which Exeter were reduced to two shots on target, the back three is likely to stay unchanged with Connor Hall, Aaron Martin and Nathan Smith all featuring.

Aidan Stone will continue in goal having kept six clean sheets in his last 18 league games.