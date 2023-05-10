Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw has penned a heartfelt message to supporters after they missed out on the Championship play-offs due to a heartbreaking final-day defeat.

The Welshman labelled the 2022/23 campaign "an incredible season" and thanked fans for their "incredible" support.

Millwall play-off heartbreak

Millwall entered the final day knowing that a win against Blackburn Rovers would be enough to confirm their place in the play-offs and looked to be on course to get the job done as they lead 3-1 at halftime thanks to Duncan Watmore's brace and a goal from Oli Burke.

But Gary Rowett's side fell apart in the second half, which allowed Sunderland to snatch sixth place in dramatic circumstances.

Joe Rankin-Costello pulled one back for Blackburn six minutes after the break before Ben Brereton Diaz bagged a brace to kill off the Lions' play-off hopes.

Tom Bradshaw's message to Millwall fans

It was a tough one for the Millwall players, staff, and supporters to take and a gutting end to what has been an excellent season for the club in so many ways.

Bradshaw's form has been one of the key positives, with the striker finishing on 16 goals, and he took to Instagram this morning to pen a heartfelt message to fans.

Millwall supporters are likely to still be hurting and may feel that way for some time after coming so close to the play-offs only to miss out right at the death but they will surely appreciate this heartfelt message from one of their best performers in 2022/23.

Rowett's squad still deserve a huge amount of credit for what was an impressive season and few more so than Bradshaw.

The Lions have lacked a consistent goalscorer for some time and the 30-year-old has stepped up this term, producing the best goalscoring season of his career.

Millwall need to sign more support for him over the summer but if they can keep hold of Zian Flemming as well, their attack should be in good shape heading into 2023/24.

Having narrowly missed out this season, the South Londoners will have extra motivation to push for promotion next season and an in-form Bradshaw will likely be central to their hopes.