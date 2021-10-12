Hurdle outlined as Blackburn Rovers search for Ben Brereton Diaz breakthrough

Blackburn Rovers will have to go above their wage structure to keep Ben Brereton Diaz at Ewood Park long-term.

That’s according to Lancashire Live, who report that negotiations with Brereton Diaz are becoming increasingly complex as his stock continues to rise across the football world.

Brereton Diaz has scored 10 goals in 11 Championship appearances this season and continues to shine on the international stage with Chile, where he’s becoming something of a global sensation.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at Blackburn at the end of 2021/22, although the club have the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

However, in terms of a long-term agreement, Blackburn are yet to strike gold.

Lancashire Live claim that as the weeks go by, it’s becoming more difficult for Rovers, who will have to go above their current wage structure to keep the forward at the club long-term.

Last month, Football League World reported that whilst talks between Blackburn and Brereton Diaz remained ongoing, the club were prepared to trigger their 12-month option on the forward, protecting them from losing him for free in 2022.

Sevilla are a club known to be closely monitoring the forward’s trajectory, although Blackburn threatening to launch a sustained promotion push in the Championship is proving to be the club’s main tool to convince Brereton Diaz to remain at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side sit eighth currently, two points adrift of the play-off places.

The Verdict

Brereton Diaz’s career is only going in one direction right now. He’s thriving in the Championship and his emergence with Chile is incredible, with no sign of slowing down.

For Blackburn, you understand why they might have to break their wage structure to keep him.

Risk comes with that, of course, but at the same time, all they are technically doing is protecting their asset and increasing his value further.

At 22, Blackburn will get a decent fee for Brereton Diaz further down the line, even if things slow down for him.

As the land lies right now, you’d be minded to get Brereton Diaz on a lucrative contract, see where this season takes them and then consider a multi-million pound sale next summer.

