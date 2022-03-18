Hunt starts: The Sheffield Wednesday XI we expect to see v Gillingham

It’s another crucial game for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend as they look to get themselves into the League One play-off places.

Darren Moore’s side endured a 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley in midweek and travel to face Gillingham on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls are currently seventh in the League One table, just one point behind Sunderland in sixth, and a win on Saturday afternoon could see them rise as high as fifth in the standings.

With that being said, here, we take a look at a potential XI we think Darren Moore could use for the tie.

We expect Darren Moore to opt for a familiar 3-5-2 formation.

The goalkeeper and back line could remain unchanged from the draw in midweek, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell between the sticks and a back three of Jordan Storey, Sam Hutchinson and Dominic Iorfa in front of him.

At left-wing back we expect Marvin Johnson to keep his place, but at right-wing back, after leaving the pitch early on Tuesday night, we expect Liam Palmer to be replaced in the starting line up by Jack Hunt.

In central midfield a familar three of Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo and George Byers could start, with no fresh injury concerns in that area of the pitch.

Meanwhile, up front, we expect a front two of Saido Berahino and Callum Paterson.

The pair have 11 goals between them this campaign and will be looking to add to their tally as Wednesday’s play-off hunt hots up.