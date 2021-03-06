Hunt, Doyle: The Reading XI that romped to Championship promotion in 2005/06 – Where are they now?

It’s fair to say that the Championship have had their fair share of memorable teams over the years, but one should come above the rest.

The Reading team that clinched promotion into the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history in the 2005/06 league campaign.

The Royals finished with 106 points to their name, and finished 16 points clear of second-placed Sheffield United in that season.

They then followed that up with a hugely impressive first season in the top-flight, as the Berkshire-based side finished eighth in the Premier League in the 2006/07 campaign.

That achievement is even more eye-opening, as the Royals didn’t invest much into their squad, with the promotion-winning squad remaining intact.

We take a look at the Reading XI that clinched the Championship title back in 2006, and what they’re up to these days.

