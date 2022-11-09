Hunt, Dawson: All the latest Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of EFL Cup clash v Saints

Sheffield Wednesday take on Premier League side Southampton in the third round of the EFL Cup, hoping to progress to the fourth round after a good start to the League One season.

Darren Moore’s side will be hoping they can take advantage of a Southampton team who are currently without a manager after the sacking of Ralph Hassenhuttl earlier this week.

For Moore, if his side can beat Southampton, it will be the fifth time in six seasons the Yorkshire side have managed to get into the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

The Owls will be going into the game full of confidence as they’re currently on a five-game unbeaten run of form in League One with Moore looking to cause an upset.

They currently sit third in League One, seven points off early pace-setters Plymouth despite a summer of upheaval with several new signings coming in to strengthen the promotion push.

Moore may use this game as an opportunity to once again rotate his side, ensuring he keeps key players fit for the weekend clash with Accrington Stanley.

The Owls have utilised the EFL Cup as a chance to rotate their team, handing out minutes to some of the squad’s fringe players as well as a number of youngsters.

That could be the same again here, as Bailey Cadamarteri, Will Trueman, David Agbontohoma and Pierce Charles were all unavailable for the under-21s win at Crewe according to the Daily Star.

Wednesday will be without long-term absentees Dennis Adeniran and Akin Famewo for the away trip to Southampton, while goalkeeper Cameron Dawson will miss out after a training ground incident leaves him observing concussion protocols.

Jack Hunt is also likely to miss out alongside pace pair Alex Mighten and Mallik Wilks. Both players are cup-tied having played for Nottingham Forest and Hull City in the competition earlier in the season.

It will be an interesting game with Southampton looking to avoid an upset against a League One side. However, considering Wednesday’s recent form and success in the EFL Cup, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Moore’s men book their place in the next round.