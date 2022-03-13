Hume in: Is this Portsmouth’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

With 10 games to play in League One, Portsmouth still have semi-realistic chances of making the third tier play-offs – if everything falls their way.

Pompey trail sixth-placed Plymouth Argyle by seven points but there are three other teams above the south coast club, such is the competitive nature of League One right now.

On paper, Danny Cowley has a decent squad to pick from, but what would his best 11 be if they were all fully-fit? Let’s take a look at what it may look like…

There’s no prizes for guessing who is between the sticks for Portsmouth, with Republic of Ireland international Gavin Bazunu holding that place down.

It won’t be a shock to see him moving on to bigger and better things next season though with the Man City youngster primed to play at a higher level.

The debates start though in defence, where Portsmouth have four solid options – so naturally one of those has to miss out.

Hayden Carter has been solid since arriving from Blackburn Rovers so Clark Robertson is the unfortunate one to miss out, with Connor Ogilvie and the towering Sean Raggett ahead of him.

Mahlon Romeo occupies the right flank at wing-back and for the most part this season, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild has played in the unfamiliar position of left-wing-back.

Denver Hume’s January arrival though should mean that when he’s fully up to speed with how Cowley wants him to play, he will likely end up as a regular starter.

In midfield, Louis Thompson is a talent but can rarely complete 90 minutes due to past injuries, and he has strong competition with Ryan Tunnicliffe performing well this season, and when he’s available Wales international Joe Morrell must surely be one of the first names on the team-sheet.

In recent weeks as well, Cowley has been given a lot of food for thought in attack, with the arrival of Aiden O’Brien from Sunderland going down as a good piece of business as he’s scored three times already.

But supporting Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis in attack is George Hirst, who is finally finding his feet at a club after multiple failed loan spells away from Leicester – the 23-year-old has eight League One goals to his name this season and right now is providing a good service playing off the likes of Curtis and Harness.