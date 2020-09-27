Hull’s Grant McCann discusses Leeds player in transfer update

Hull City boss Grant McCann has revealed the club are close to signing a new midfielder but confirmed that it is not Leeds United’s Robbie Gotts.

The Tigers have responded very well to their relegation from the Championship last term and have won all three of their League One games in the new campaign.

McCann’s men grabbed a 2-0 win against Northampton Town yesterday to keep their 100% record alive and stay in stride with league leaders Ipswich Town.

Speaking to BBC Humberside (via Hull Live) after the game he revealed that a Premier League midfielder was close to joining on a season-long loan deal but confirmed that it was not Gotts, who has been linked with the Tigers.

He said: “We’re very close to strengthening in midfield. We’re hoping a body will come in on Monday or Tuesday.

“The medical has been done, all agreed but the paperwork hasn’t been signed yet and until that’s done, I’ll not be speaking any more on that.

“We’re pleased with the signing.”

He added: “No, it’s not Robbie Gotts.”

Gotts, who made his Leeds debut under Marcelo Bielsa last season, is reportedly a target of both Hull and Huddersfield Town.

The Whites boss has recently revealed that he would be open to letting the 20-year-old leave the club this summer but it appears, for the time being, he won’t be making the move to the KCOM Stadium.

The Verdict

It appears Hull are set to add some Premier League quality but, for the time being, it won’t be Gotts.

That is a boost to Huddersfield and Carlos Corberan, who appear keen to sign the midfielder from the Whites.

The Terriers certainly need to add some more quality before the window closes, despite their victory on Friday evening.